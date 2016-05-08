Miriam on Duterte presidency bid: ‘the nuns have good reasons to fall on their knees’

DUBAI — Presidential aspirant and Senator Miriam Santiago on Tuesday, May 3, said the Philippines is not yet ready for a Duterte-led government, saying that voters should be legally literate first.
“I don’t think so,” Santiago said in a media forum of the Inquirer group, broadcasted live via Facebook, when asked if the Philippines is ready to have Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte as president.
“First of all we gave to be legally literate. We have to know what the law says so we can tell whether his actuations are within the law or outside. We don’t have that kind of mass educational appeal to all our voters yet. They don’t understand,” Santiago said.
According to Santiago, some of Duterte’s statements have casted doubts on his allegiance to the rule of law.
“Some of the statements have been ill-reasoned, I think he would try to clarify that in subsequent pronouncement but some of the statements make us doubt his allegiance to the rule of the law. He is a lawyer himself
“. . . Merong mga bayani s’ya dahil kaagad ay susuntukin niya ang kalaban niya. Alam naman natin mali yun. Pero wala tayong legal literacy kasi. Hindi natin alam. Hindi man lang natin alam ang ano ang tinatawag na rule of law,” Santiago said, noting that the rule of law means that the “law applies to everybody whatever his standing in the community.”
Duterte was heavily criticized recently over his infamous statement regarding the rape and murder of an Australian lay missionary in Davao City in 1989. He has also been tagged in extrajudicial killings in his city, but the mayor has denied the accusation.
And few days ago, Senator Antonio Trillanes accused him of allegedly not declaring in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth multiple bank accounts, one of which containing around P211 million.
“. . . With respect to the bank accounts, I will say only, ‘why are there so many bank accounts? What did he use them for?’ He didn’t use them for houses because every time I visit him in Davao, his houses are always very humble.
“So there are many unanswered questions with the Duterte candidacy, and the nuns have good reasons to fall on their knees,” Santiago added.
