Ministry of Education adjusts school hours for summer

DUBAI – Starting Sunday, May 1, school hours for the summer term will be adjusted for all public schools in the United Arab Emirates, the country’s Ministry of Education said Tuesday, April 26.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry said all classes for boys and girls will start earlier, and will also end earlier.

In classes for boys for Cycle 1, the day will start at 7:15 a.m., and will end at 12:50 p.m., almost an hour earlier than the previous 1:45 p.m.

For cycles 2 and 3, the Ministry said classes will end at 1:35 p.m., instead of 2:35 p.m.

For girls, it said classes for Cycle 1 will start at 8 a.m. and will continue until 1:35 p.m., instead of 2 p.m.

For cycles 2 and 3, it noted that classes will end at 2:20 p.m., instead of 3:20 p.m.

According to the ministry, there will be eight classes each day for both boys, and girls except every Thursday where there’s only seven.

It also noted that all classes will be 40 minutes long, except in the first class with additional five minutes to be used for the singing of the national anthem.