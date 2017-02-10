Miners plead with Duterte vs DENR order

MANILA – Mining companies affected by the closure order of DENR Secretary Gina Lopez have asked President Rodrigo Duterte to review her decision and spare the 67,000 workers who are dependent on mining for their living.

In an inquirer.net report, the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines was quoted as saying that Lopez’s order to shut down 23 mining operations in Surigao and Dinagat provinces as well as suspend five others was “hurting people in communities hosting mining projects.”

“We respectfully submit that the acts of the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) secretary-designate on Feb. 2 announcing the suspension or closure of certain mining operations under the guise of ‘healing the hurt’ were irresponsible, unfair and illegal,” the report quoted the Chamber of Mines’ statement as saying.

Despite the Chamber of Mines statement, Lopez remains adamant that shutting down these mines would be for the better of all, as she likewise pushed for the eco-tourism drives of these areas.

“Give me two years and I’ll show you much more than they have ever done in the years they have been there. I am confident (about this),” Lopez was also quoted in the report.

“I saw mountains, clean water, beaches and corals in the areas where there are no mining. Why are you killing that for the mining that some businessmen want? It’s morally wrong. Dinagat has so much potential and so does Surigao,” she said. “But if you mine it, you’re killing it. That’s opportunity lost… It’s not worth it at all,” she said.

Dinagat alone has 185 proposed ecotourism sites, including the largest bonsai forest in the country, environment secretary added.

In reply, the Chamber of Mines claimed that the order to close 23 large scale mines will put in jeopardy 67,000 existing jobs as well as 1.2 million people who directly or indirectly rely on “legitimate, legal, permitted” mining for their livelihood.

These also “put in limbo” mining investments worth $22 billion or about P1.1 trillion, the Chamber added.

By: Sam Bautista