Mikey Bustos and Rouge captivate Dubai

DUBAI – All-girl band Rouge from the Pilipinas Got Talent and “Pinoy Boy” Mikey Bustos enthralled audiences during their show in Dubai.

Held at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium on Thursday, April 27, Rouge and Bustos entertained the crowd with their popular songs.

The Canadian-Filipino entertainer busted out on stage in a glittery suit embedded with the colors of the Philippine flag.

Famous for his parody videos in YouTube, he performed his videos such as “F-I-L-I-P-I-N-O” with the original score of Meghan Trainor’s “No”.

Through his songs, he promotes the Philippine culture each time. In the mentioned song, he explains to a female love interest who and what Filipinos are.

Sharing his humble beginnings, the Canadian-Filipino urged those who dream to one day become successful to never give up.

Bustos shared his life changing experiences during the show stating that life has been on a constant move since he participated in “Canadian Idol” in 2003.

After his “Canadian Idol” days, he transitioned to becoming a YouTuber by uploading entertaining and creative videos and “Pinoy Boy” was born.

Garnering over a million views in his YouTube videos, Bustos also loves to give back to the community. During his concert in Dubai, he announced that part of the ticket sales would be going to a Filipino charity non-profit organization called “The Apple Drive Project”.

The charity campaigns to “educate indigent kids in both [the] rural and urban areas in the Philippines to advocate a healthier lifestyle by eating apples, instead of candies or chocolates.”

Rocking the Dubai stage, Kara Mendez, Princess Christine Ybanez, Jeri Vega Oro and Gyan Murriel from Rouge performed their own rendition of “Come Together” originally sung by The Beatles.

The four-woman band who has Mendez on bass guitar, Ybanez on violin, Oro on guitars, and Murriel on the drums also sang beautifully together with their unbelievable harmonies aside from being great instrumentalists.

Due to their individual musical backgrounds, their sound is very unique. According to the members, they had to audition to be part of the band. They eventually became close throughout the years and have enunciated “girl power” to their fans.

The Season 5 semi-finalists of “Pilipinas Got Talent” ended the night with “Zombie” by The Cranberries which they auditioned with to enter the talent show.

After the show, both acts took the time to meet their fans. Bustos signed autographs for his fans and took selfies with his eclectic followers. Rouge also took the time to meet their adorable fans by taking photos with them.

Both Rouge and Bustos thanked all their sponsors and their fans for making their show happen. They look forward to coming back to the Emirate in the future.