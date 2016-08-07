Miho Nishida to DJ Chacha: ‘Bakit ka sumuko agad?’

“Actually naiintindihan ko siya sa part ng nakakalungkot. Kasi nakaka-overthinking naman talaga sa bahay ni Kuya.
“Nakaka-overthinking, OT, yung parang nakaka. . . kahit wala namang nangyayari napapaisip ka ng negative. Nakaka-OT, actually OT, nakaka-OT naman kasi.
“Pero ako, yung ginawa ko lang sa bahay ni Kuya, lumaban talaga ako ng bonggang-bongga.
“Kahit malungkot, nalulungkot na ako, naho-homesick na ako.
“Kasi parang ganun din ang nangyari sa akin. Di ba ibang bansa yung Vietnam?
“Ako din, laki ako’ng Japan pero umuwi ako ng Philippines, yung parang hindi mo. . . kasi hindi naman talaga po ako lumaki dito sa Philippines.
“Pero nilabanan ko yung lungkot, nilabanan ko yung lahat ng emosyon na negative sa akin para lang makayanan ko sa loob ng bahay ni Kuya, kung ano pa yung makakayanan ko.
“Kung ano pa yung maipapakita ko sa madlang people, sa mga tao na hindi lang ito yung kaya ko, actually yung ganun.
“So talagang masasabi ko lang, laban! Laban lang at tsaka tatag ng loob.”
We were able to talk to Miho in the taping of Funny Ka, Pare Ko at the ABS-CBN studio recently.
Miho and Tommy Esguerra (Miho’s boyfriend and loveteam in PBB) are the latest addition in the cast of Funny Ka, Pare Ko topbilled by Karla Estrada and Bayani Agbayani which airs every Sunday on Cine Mo! channel of ABS-CBN TV Plus.
Given a chance to talk to DJ Chacha, what will Miho tell her?
“Sasabihin ko sa kanya, ‘Bakit ka sumuko agad?’
“Ano ang rason.”
DJ Chacha’s reason in exiting the Big Brother house is that she misses her kid.
“Anak. . . naiintindihan ko siya pero dapat pa niyang. . . kung talagang mahal niya yung anak niya dapat lumaban pa siya kasi maganda naman ang kakalabasan, e.
“Pero kung hindi rin, at least sinubukan niya. Yung ganun,” Miho said.
~~~~~
Katrina Halili on being single: ‘Hindi lalaki ang nagbibigay ng happiness’
Katrina Halili tried her very best to avoid answering back to a basher who is an Instagram follower of a woman who is rumored to be the new girlfriend of Kris Lawrence, Katrina’s ex.
“Ngayon nga ayoko nang sumagot, ano na lang, delete, delete. Minsan kasi nakakaano, ang sarap sumagot, minsan hindi naman sa galit ka pero parang ang sarap supalpalin.
“Kaya lang ngayon nadadala na ako kaya delete-delete na lang, wala nang comment.”
One comment or bashing was that Kris’ gf should have been the mother of Katie, Kris and Katrina’s daughter.
“Tapos may ano pa na ang pangit daw ni Katie. Nakaka-high blood.
“Ang ginagawa ko delete-delete na lang kasi hindi naman mawawala yung mga ano. Hindi naman mawawala yung mga nambubuwisit di ba, so delete, delete, delete na lang.”
As of the moment, Katrina is loveless.
“Wala nga, e. Gusto ko ngang maging choosy wala namang ma-choose,” Katrina said with a laugh. “Ang joke ko lagi, ‘E baka naman choosy ka?’ ‘Gusto ko nga, e.’
“Wala talaga, hindi naman din po ako lumalabas, e. Ano lang, gym, mall.”
Her taping for GMA’s drama series Sa Piling Ni Nanay also keeps her busy.
Katrina admits that she is not looking into having a relationship with a man just yet.
“Hindi na. Unlike before, siguro dahil kaya wala na rin, wala, wala na rin, e.
“Hindi na po kagaya dati.
“Nung nagka-baby po ako mas happy na ako, tapos church-church, ganyan, mas happy ka na.
“So hindi naman pala lalaki ang nakakapagbigay sa iyo ng happiness.”
Katrina has been single for three years now.
~~~~~
Judy Ann Santos admits being scared of facing camera anew
A good and competent actress that she is, Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo still gets scared in front of the camera!
After two years of not doing movies, Judy Ann faces the challenges of being an actress once again via the indie movie Kusina, an entry to the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival 2016 this August.
Judy Ann’s last foray into movie acting was via the remake of T’yanak last October 2014.
And how does it feel to act again?
“Ito kasi very different kasi with T’yanak nung ginawa ko siya, may hosting akong ginagawa so parang sanay ako sa kamera. Yung ngayon kasi ang tagal kong nakapahinga, as in totally, kumbaga inabandona ko yung kamera for the longest time.”
Juday, for a time, concentrated on hosting with Kapamilya shows such as I Do, MasterChef Philippines, Junior MasterChef and Bet On Your Baby.
“So ngayong humarap ako uli sa kamera, nanganay ako, nanganay ako ng sobra.
“Nahirapan ako in the sense na hindi ako confident sa trabahong ginagawa ko, hindi ako confident kung paano yung ibabato kong emosyon kasi nga, first time ko uling. . . ngayon lang uli ako makakatrabaho ng indie film with Cinemalaya and yung story, yung script na ginagawa namin, gustung-gusto ko talaga.
“So parang gusto mong ibigay lahat pero hindi ka sure kung talagang nahi-hit mo yung marker mo, yung ganun. Kaya natatakot ako, natatakot ako, kinakabahan ako, yung dasal ko ibang klase talaga,”and she laughed.
So she, of all people, still gets jittery?
“Oo naman, oo naman. Parang pag hindi mo na yata nararanasang matakot or kabahan sa kahit na anong project parang dapat kang kabahan. Parang ibig sabihin siguro masyado ka ng nagiging confident sa ginagawa mo.
“Which I think hindi healthy. Kapagka hindi ka na natatakot, parang hindi na siya healthy for you and for your career. Kasi parang naging masyado ka ng naging confident.”
Also in Kusina are Luis Alandy, Joem Bascon, Elora Espano, Mike Liwag, and Ms. Gloria Sevilla.
This is under the direction of Cenon Palomares and David Corpuz.
