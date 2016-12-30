If the might of the pen and the valor of the bolo created history, the spirit of sharing and sacrifice built humanity.

In times like the aftermath of typhoon Lawin which severely damaged many of our properties and sources of livelihood, we, in the DepEd always strive for the best, yet we thrive on other people’s aid and not on our own in our quest for the ideal. The community, the local government, the private individuals and groups – call them stakeholders, concerned citizens, philanthropists – are always quick to offer help, and such show of benevolence makes us beg, and beg even more. These benefactors have become a fishing ground for aid here and subsidy there. They practically are our life blood.

The spirit of sharing and sacrifice is the secret.

Sharing is one best manifestations of gratitude. It is a message of thanks spoken in the deepest language of the human heart.

Our benefactors’ sharing of their success means not just helping other people, but also inspiring them to survive for their own ideals and dreams. For the kindhearted, the spirit of sharing produces a dependable citizenry, set inside a supportive environment that puts a premium on achievement.

In the process of reciprocating what our sponsors are offering us so abundantly, we strive for excellence, the only effort to manifest our gratitude for a blessing shared. On the process to perfection, we, too, are sharing with them the glorious experience of struggle, of pain, of victory. That’s the magic in the trade-in of shared blessings.

As we continue to establish linkages with our stakeholders in the pursuit of our goals – this time, an all-rising again and all-par-quality of education for our youths – we too are allowing them to practice the best show of loving others: the might of sharing and sacrifice.

Article By: Maribel Serafica-Arellano