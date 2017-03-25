Michael Anthony B. Toquero

Meet Micks d Clown, Dubai’s famous entertainer

Position: Entertainer

Employer: Babyshop

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hometown: Makati City

Meet Michael Anthony Buhay Toquero who has been working in the kids’ entertainment industry for the last 21 years. “I started as a mascot talent. I attended clown workshops.

Ordinary tasks

“I live in a world of children. A single day is full of excitement, magic, colors and smile. My designation in our company is entertainer. Our department is called Magician’s Department. We are engaged in many activities such as to mingle with children, distributing balloons, decorating balloons for special events, balloon bending and twisting, face painting, miming, doing magic shows. We are doing all activities for the purpose of entertaining. To give smile is our primordial concern.”

These are all ordinary tasks to onlookers but you will be surprised to know that he has been recognized time and again by the World Clown Association (WCA). In 2014, he made history as the first Filipino to become a member of WCA. Two years after, in 2016, no less than the international group’s Vice President Martin Suza assigned him as Clown Representative to Dubai and United Arab Emirates.

Today, he is known in Dubai’s entertainment industry as Micks d Clown.

Journey

He is now 39 years-old. He was born on November 22, 1977 in Makati City to spouses Fernando and Elizabeth Toquero. His siblings are Jay Anthony, Mark Anthony and John Anthony. In 1999, he got married to Melinda Ortega Toquero. They have three children – John Michael O. Toquero, Zyke Michael O. Toquero and Michael Anthony O. Toquero II. “The support from my family is a gift I always cherish. They love seeing me with the children.”

He took his elementary education at Francisco Benitez Elementary School and his secondary education at the Pamantasan ng Makati. “I started my journey in the world of entertainment at a very young age. I attended workshops and training after high school.”

“In 1998, I started performing as a clown after one year of training and joined the business of entertaining at birthday parties. A year after, I enrolled at the Tanghalang Bulilit to learn the rudiments of stage and theater acting. In 2000 and in the years that followed, I persevered in learning the basics of face and body painting as well as balloon twisting and phantom miming. In 2002, I felt it was my time to perform magic shows.”

Years later, he did freelance works as he usually gets invitation for various shows and parties. In 2009, he created a Facebook page named Planet Clowns.

He came to Dubai in 2008. His first work since then, is an entertainer assigned at the Marketing Department of Babyshop. “We are deployed in various locations for school events, mall shows, among others. The newest Babyshop was opened in Al Ain this year. This is our 51st store in the country. I’m very happy when I saw my name in the list of entertainers deployed for the grand opening.

“I feel very elated especially every time I stand in the middle of the stage where we are performing. Every after successful performance in my 21 years in the entertainment industry is a source of great achievement. I am looking forward for more.”

It is still a long journey for this accomplished comedian. “I’m a worker of God. I know He loves seeing the smile of everybody. Always think that if you are Filipino, you are born astig. We try to perform well in everything. With God, we will never be alone. Wherever you go, please always pray. God is true.”