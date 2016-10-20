Mga bashers natameme sa educational attainment ni Agot Isidro

Shock boogie ang maraming galit na galit kay Agot Isidro nang ilabas ng kanyang mga kaibigan-kaklase sa kolehiyo ang kartada ng kanyang educational attainment.
May namba-bash kasi kay Agot tungkol sa kanyang edukasyon, wala raw siyang karapatang tawaging psychopath si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte dahil hindi niya alam ang pakahulugan ng salitang immunity, bumalik daw muna sa grade one ang singer-actress.
Natural, kahit hindi naman humihingi ng saklolo si Agot, nagkusa na ang kanyang mga kaklase para ipagmalaki ang inabot niyang antas ng edukasyon.
Nagtapos siya sa UP, nag-master’s siya sa Ateneo University, nag-aral din siya sa isang sikat na unibersidad sa New York kung saan siya nagtapos bilang Magna Cum Laude.
Naloka ang mga nangmamaliit sa kanya, ni minsan kasi ay hindi ipinagmalaki ni Agot ang matinding antas ng edukasyon na meron siya, natameme ang mga bashers na buong-ningning pang nagsabing hindi niya alam ang ibig sabihin ng immunity.
Kaya minsan ay kailangang naghihinay-hinay ang mga taong mabilis humusga, pag-aralan muna dapat nila ang kanilang subject, dahil baka nganga ang abutin nila sa bandang huli.
At sana’y bigyan na rin ng katahimikan ang singer-actress, tantanan na siya sa mga negatibong bira na sobrang personal na, tuldukan na ang giyera ng mga salitaan.
Hakbang na tayong lahat ng pasulong, dahil isa lang naman ang hangad nating lahat, isang payapa at tahimik na pamayanan.
‘Yun lang ‘yun, wala nang iba, kaya tigil-putukan na.
-o0o-
Pagtaboy kay James Yap, pagsisihan kaya ng Star Hot Shots?
Takang-taka ang mga nakakausap namin kung bakit pinakawalan ng Star Hot Shots si James Yap. May karapatan daw malungkot ang basketbolista sa nangyari sa kanyang karera.
Si James Yap kasi ang itinuturing na “mukha” ng kanyang team. Kapag isa-isa nang tinatawag ang pangalan ng starting five ng kanyang koponan ay si James ang may pinakamalakas na tili at palakpak.
Siya rin ang may pinakamalaking hakot na tagahanga ng kanilang team, siya ang Rockstar ng Star Hot Shots, kaya nawindang ang marami nang ipamigay siya ng team sa Rain Or Shine.
Pansin pa ng isang kausap namin, “Bakit si Alvin Patrimonio, mula umpisa hanggang nu’ng mag-retire na siya, eh, hindi siya ipinamigay ng Purefoods?
“Hanggang ngayon, team manager ang position niya sa team? Bakit si James na malaking karangalan din ang ibinigay sa kanila eh, ayan, ipinamigay ng team niya?
“Hindi na nakapagtataka kung mabawasan ang supporters ng iniwanan niyang team. Natural, sasama kay James sa ROS ang mga fans niya,” pag-aanalisa ng aming kausap.
Pero kailangan din nating balansehin ang sitwasyon, dapat din nating pakinggan ang dahilan ng San Miguel Corporation kung bakit nila ipinagpalit si James Yap kay Paul Lee, hindi siya ipamimigay ng kanyang team kung walang sapat na dahilan.
Puwedeng nakulangan na sila sa ipinakikitang paglalaro ni James Yap nitong mga huling panahon, lalo na’t kailan lang ay nagkaroon pa siya ng injury, hindi na bumabata si James Yap.
Kunsabagay ay hindi naman porenero si James sa nilipatan niyang team, kung matatandaan, pagkatapos niyang maging star player ng UE Red Warriors ay naglaro siya sa Elasto Painters sa PBL bago siya kinuha ng Purefoods sa PBA.
Umuwi lang si James Yap sa orihinal niyang tahanan. Ang tanong, pagsisihan kaya ng Star Hot Shots ang ginawa nilang pagpapamigay sa kanilang star player sa ROS, si James Yap ang kailangang magbigay ng sagot sa tanong na ‘yun sa pamamagitan ng ipamamalas niyang paglalaro sa susunod na PBA conference.
-o0o-
Dalawang kilalang actor dating mag-live-in partner?
Hindi makapaniwala ang isang grupo ng mga balikbayan nang may makausap silang residente ng isang village.
Ang dami-dami nilang pinagkuwentuhan, hanggang sa mauwi na sa mga kilalang personalidad ang kanilang chikahan, du’n malapit nang bumagsak sa kanilang kinauupuan ang grupo ng mga balikbayan.
Buong-ningning kasing sinabi ng medyo may edad nang babae ang dating pagli-live-in ng dalawang kilalang aktor sa kanilang subdivision. Alam na alam daw ‘yun ng mga homeowners.
Kuwento ng babae, “Ang unang tumira du’n, e, si Actor A lang. Matagal na siyang nakatira du’n. Pero nu’ng magtagal-tagal na, sa kanya na umuuwi si Actor B.
“Alam n’yo ba kung bakit at paano sila nabuking ng mga neighbors nila? Dahil ‘yun sa car ni Actor B na ginamit niya sa isang segment ng isang TV show.
“Natural, maraming nanonood sa show ng isang girl, natutukan ‘yun ng mga taga-subdivision, familiar sa kanila ang car ng male personality na ini-interview habang nagdyo-joyride sila ng TV host.
“Mula nu’n, e, naging curious na ang mga kapitbahay nila, palagi na nilang sinusubaybayan ang car na in fairness, nakuha pa nila ang plate number, ha?
“Dumarating ang male personality sa bahay ni Actor A nang gabi na. Nag-i-stay siya du’n hanggang madaling-araw. Kung minsan, du’n na talaga siya halos nakatira,” kuwento ng source na taga-subdivision.
Kasikatan nu’n ni Actor B, si Actor A naman ay okey-okey lang ang takbo ng career, galing siya sa isang malaking pamilya ng mga artista.
Dagdag na kuwento pa ng babae, “Di ba, palaging questionable ang gender ni Actor B? May mga nagtatanggol sa kanya, hindi raw totoo ‘yun, kasi, may anak siya.
“Pero hindi ‘yun binibili ng mga taga-subdivision, matagal kasi silang nag-live-in du’n, pareho silang gay pero discreet nga lang sila,” pagpapatotoo pa ng source tungkol sa dalawang kilalang lalaking personalidad.
Talasan ang inyong pakiramram, mga kabayan, para hindi kayo maupo sa Row 4 na katabi ang mabahong basurahan.
