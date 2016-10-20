Mga badingerzi, in na in ngayon sa mainstream media

Hmmm… Mukhang in na in nga ngayon sa mainstream entertainment media ang mga kuwentong kabadingan o bida ang mga bading.
Winner ang Star Cinema movie na The Third Party dahil certified hit ito plus nakakuha pa ng grade A mula sa Cinema Evaluation Board. Pinag-uusapan din ang magandang kemistri nina Sam Milby at Zanjoe Marudo na gumanap na mga gay lovers sa movie.
Soon to be shown naman ang very obvious titled gay film nina Anne Curtis, papa Dennis Trillo at Paolo Ballesteros na Bakit Lahat ng Guwapo ay May Boyfriend?
Sa TV medium, aba’y kaliwa’t kanan din ang rampahan ng mga kuwentong may gay scenes. Major scenes pa dahil “parte” talaga ito ng istorya gaya nga sa Till I Met You.
Hindi naman nagpahuli si Albie Casino na very blessed sa mga panahong ito dahil mismong MMK ang nagbigay sa kanya ng isang gay role na ngayon lang nito ginawa.
“Makikiuso lang. Sana po magustuhan ninyo dahil napaka-ganda ng istorya nung ginampanan kong papel. I am proud to say that this role is a big challenge for me. Mahirap na masarap na sobrang nakaka-nerbyos,” ang natatandaan naming sey ng guwapong hunk actor na mas trip daw maging more positive dahil sa magagandang blessings ngayon sa karir niya.
*****
Pagiging Kapuso ni Kris Aquino hinarang ng isang very powerful personality
Hayan, after ngang mapag-usapan si Kris Aquino nang dahil sa mga pekeng alahas, mabilis ang segue niya hinggil naman sa diumano’y “tampo” nito sa dating asawang si James Yap.
Ang rason? Dahil nga raw sa nabigla ang anak nitong si Bimby na mayroon na pala itong bagong kapatid sa gf ng ama. Sa social media na Facebook lang daw nito nabalitaan. Hello! Para naman yatang napaka-delay ng reaksyong ganito.
Handang-handa pa naman daw siya sa gagawing paliwanag kay Bimby dahil napag-usapan na raw nila ito ng anak.
Ang siste, hindi ito kinagat ng publiko dahil kahit nababalita ang mga emote niya ay super cold ang reception ng madla dito.
Ang latest nga niyang isyu ay tungkol sa diumanong isang very powerful personality na humarang sa supposedly pagiging Kapuso niya.
Ang tsismis, si powerful personality na umano’y may isyung personal kay Kris ang humarang sa kampo ng GMA 7 na mabigyan ito ng airtime bago ang Eat Bulaga na produced by TAPE Inc. ang siya ngayong manager ni Kris na airtime buyer lang ng GMA 7.
Tsk, tsk, tsk…
*****
Lovi Poe at Derek Ramsay sobrang hot sa ‘The Escort’
Ang haba ng hair ni Lovi Poe!
Sa trailer na trailer pa lang ng latest starrer niyang The Escort, ay nag-uumapaw ang kaseksihan at appeal ng magaling na aktres.
Sobrang intense at very erotic ang laplapan at mga intimate scenes niya with Derek Ramsay na super hotness pa rin. Kasuwerteng papa D, lahat na lang yata ng magagaling at magagandang aktres sa showbiz ngayon ay nakapareha na niya at tama ngang tawagin siya bilang ang Adonis ng showbiz.
Pero ayon sa direktor ng Regal Films movie na si Enzo Williams. (ang award-winning director behind Ang Bonifacio movie ni Robin Padilla), “there’s more than them being sexy. Kusa na lang kasing lumalabas yung sexiness and hotness nila dahil magaling sila as actors. Matatalino silang mag-interpret ng mga roles nila. That’s why kapag napi-feel kong carried away na sila, hinahayaan ko lang kasi tha’ts exactly the reaction I wanna convey on cameras.”
Very mature ang tema ng The Escort na showing na ngayong Nov. 2. Kasama rin sa movie ang award-winning na si Christopher de leon, whose appeal and aura match with Derek’s “animal look.”
Sey pa nga ni Boyet, “sanay na ako… Galing din naman ako sa ganyan,” patungkol nga sa eksenang hubaran at walang saplot na kaswal na kaswal na ginawa nina Lovi at Derek sa The Escort.
P8EwtG Wow, great blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Really enjoyed this blog article. Fantastic.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really thank you! Great.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
I loved your blog article. Awesome.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
It as nearly impossible to attain educated inhabitants in this exact focus, but you sound in the vein of you identify what you are talking about! Thanks
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most persons will consent with your blog.
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This tip procured by you is very helpful for accurate planning.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Major thanks for the blog.Thanks Again. Will read on…
I appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you!
reason seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to
wow, awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
A big thank you for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I loved your blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this page.
what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
So pleased to possess located this post.. My browsing efforts seem total.. thanks. Liking the article.. appreciate it Respect the entry you furnished..
Simply wanna input on few general things, The website pattern is perfect, the content is rattling fantastic. аЂаThe way you treat yourself sets the standard for others.аЂа by Sonya Friedman.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Wow! Thank you! I continuously needed to write on my site something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my website?
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
I wanted to thank you for this great write-up, I definitely loved each and every little bit of it. I ave bookmarked your web site to look at the latest stuff you post.
wow, awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Just wanna input that you have a very decent web site , I the layout it actually stands out.
Simply wanna remark that you have a very decent site, I love the design it really stands out.
Thank you for your article.Really thank you! Cool.
Say, you got a nice article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)
Really wonderful information can be found on web blog.
I was reading some of your blog posts on this site and I conceive this internet site is real informative! Keep posting.
you got a very excellent website, Glad I observed it through yahoo.
Great blog article. Cool.
Fantastic post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
A big thank you for your article. Will read on…
I value the blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Muchos Gracias for your article. Great.
Great, thanks for sharing this post. Much obliged.
A round of applause for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the
I cannot thank you enough for the post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Hey, thanks for the post. Great.
Very informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I really like and appreciate your blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
Really enjoyed this blog post.Much thanks again.
Very neat post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
There as a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
You are my aspiration, I possess few blogs and occasionally run out from brand . Follow your inclinations with due regard to the policeman round the corner. by W. Somerset Maugham.
Really appreciate you sharing this article post. Awesome.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Thanks again for the article post.Thanks Again. Great.
This is one awesome article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.