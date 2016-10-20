Mga badingerzi, in na in ngayon sa mainstream media

Hmmm… Mukhang in na in nga ngayon sa mainstream entertainment media ang mga kuwentong kabadingan o bida ang mga bading.

Winner ang Star Cinema movie na The Third Party dahil certified hit ito plus nakakuha pa ng grade A mula sa Cinema Evaluation Board. Pinag-uusapan din ang magandang kemistri nina Sam Milby at Zanjoe Marudo na gumanap na mga gay lovers sa movie.

Soon to be shown naman ang very obvious titled gay film nina Anne Curtis, papa Dennis Trillo at Paolo Ballesteros na Bakit Lahat ng Guwapo ay May Boyfriend?

Sa TV medium, aba’y kaliwa’t kanan din ang rampahan ng mga kuwentong may gay scenes. Major scenes pa dahil “parte” talaga ito ng istorya gaya nga sa Till I Met You.

Hindi naman nagpahuli si Albie Casino na very blessed sa mga panahong ito dahil mismong MMK ang nagbigay sa kanya ng isang gay role na ngayon lang nito ginawa.

“Makikiuso lang. Sana po magustuhan ninyo dahil napaka-ganda ng istorya nung ginampanan kong papel. I am proud to say that this role is a big challenge for me. Mahirap na masarap na sobrang nakaka-nerbyos,” ang natatandaan naming sey ng guwapong hunk actor na mas trip daw maging more positive dahil sa magagandang blessings ngayon sa karir niya.

*****

Pagiging Kapuso ni Kris Aquino hinarang ng isang very powerful personality

Hayan, after ngang mapag-usapan si Kris Aquino nang dahil sa mga pekeng alahas, mabilis ang segue niya hinggil naman sa diumano’y “tampo” nito sa dating asawang si James Yap.

Ang rason? Dahil nga raw sa nabigla ang anak nitong si Bimby na mayroon na pala itong bagong kapatid sa gf ng ama. Sa social media na Facebook lang daw nito nabalitaan. Hello! Para naman yatang napaka-delay ng reaksyong ganito.

Handang-handa pa naman daw siya sa gagawing paliwanag kay Bimby dahil napag-usapan na raw nila ito ng anak.

Ang siste, hindi ito kinagat ng publiko dahil kahit nababalita ang mga emote niya ay super cold ang reception ng madla dito.

Ang latest nga niyang isyu ay tungkol sa diumanong isang very powerful personality na humarang sa supposedly pagiging Kapuso niya.

Ang tsismis, si powerful personality na umano’y may isyung personal kay Kris ang humarang sa kampo ng GMA 7 na mabigyan ito ng airtime bago ang Eat Bulaga na produced by TAPE Inc. ang siya ngayong manager ni Kris na airtime buyer lang ng GMA 7.

Tsk, tsk, tsk…

*****

Lovi Poe at Derek Ramsay sobrang hot sa ‘The Escort’

Ang haba ng hair ni Lovi Poe!

Sa trailer na trailer pa lang ng latest starrer niyang The Escort, ay nag-uumapaw ang kaseksihan at appeal ng magaling na aktres.

Sobrang intense at very erotic ang laplapan at mga intimate scenes niya with Derek Ramsay na super hotness pa rin. Kasuwerteng papa D, lahat na lang yata ng magagaling at magagandang aktres sa showbiz ngayon ay nakapareha na niya at tama ngang tawagin siya bilang ang Adonis ng showbiz.

Pero ayon sa direktor ng Regal Films movie na si Enzo Williams. (ang award-winning director behind Ang Bonifacio movie ni Robin Padilla), “there’s more than them being sexy. Kusa na lang kasing lumalabas yung sexiness and hotness nila dahil magaling sila as actors. Matatalino silang mag-interpret ng mga roles nila. That’s why kapag napi-feel kong carried away na sila, hinahayaan ko lang kasi tha’ts exactly the reaction I wanna convey on cameras.”

Very mature ang tema ng The Escort na showing na ngayong Nov. 2. Kasama rin sa movie ang award-winning na si Christopher de leon, whose appeal and aura match with Derek’s “animal look.”

Sey pa nga ni Boyet, “sanay na ako… Galing din naman ako sa ganyan,” patungkol nga sa eksenang hubaran at walang saplot na kaswal na kaswal na ginawa nina Lovi at Derek sa The Escort.