Melai cries foul over rape remark of Duterte’s supporter on daughter

DUBAI — TV host and comedienne Melai Cantiveros lashed out at a supporter of presidential aspirant and Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte for supposedly wishing for her daughter to be raped.
In an Instagram post, Melai said the Facebook post of one Shawie Constantino Enriquez has crossed the line for wishing ill of her daughter amid her support for Duterte’s rival in the presidency, Liberal Party standard bearer Mar Roxas.
Melai said this is one remark that she cannot simply shrug off.
“Hindi ako nakikipag-away kahit binabash ako dahil si Mar Roxas ang napili at gusto kong president.
“Pero kung sasabihin mo saken ‘sana ma-rape ang anak ko’ – ay ibang usapan na yan,” Melai’s caption to a screengrab of Enriquez’s post read.
In Melai’s photo, Enrique ridiculed “Melay” [Melai], and said that Duterte will win the presidency, and then wished for the actress’ daughter to be raped.
“Lalaban ako dahil hindi na tama ang punto mo. Pati anak kong baby na babae idadamay mo!? Sa mga kaibigan kong supporter ni Duterte tingin nyo ba tama pa tong ginawa ng kapwa nyong supporter?” Melai said.
Melai then called on the Department of Social Welfare and Development and social welfare program Bantay Bata to take action against Enriquez.
“Handa ako mag-file ng kaso sa taong ‘to . . . sa kanyang pagbabanta at pangbu-bully . . . ‘di na normal ginagawa n’ya,” she said.
In the comments, even Duterte’s supporters agreed that these kinds of remarks should not be made by anyone, regardless of who their bet for the presidency is.
“Nakakaloka naman ito!!! Pabaliw na mga tao. Personalan na. May kanya-kanya po tayong opinyon at gustong kandidato!! Hindi tama na hilingin mong may mangyaring masama sa kapwa mo tao dahil hindi kayo parehas na presidente,” actress Angelica Panganiban said.
“Gusto ng bawat kandidato na matigil ang krimen. Bakit mo hihilingin yun lalo na sa batang walang kamuwang-muwang,” she added.
“I’m a Duterte supporter pero yung ibang supporters, sumusobra na rin minsan. Suportahan nalang natin ang gusto nating kandidato at wag na makipag-away sa ibang mga kandidato o personalidad,” another Instagram user ljabadinas said.
“I’m a Duterte supporter as well but what she said is not acceptable and will never be. If you support your president, then support him without saying those harsh words towards others. Shame on you. Sorry not sorry because Melai is a mother and your words just made you an insensitive person,” another said.
