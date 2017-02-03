Mayor dismissed for hiring son

DUBAI — The Office of the Ombudsman on Friday, January 27, ordered the dismissal of Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron for hiring his son as project manager of Bantay Puerto-VIP Security Task Force without disclosing his biological relationship with him.

According to the Ombudsman, records showed that Lucilo hired his son Karl Bayron as project manager from July 1 to December 31, 2013, with a monthly salary of P16,000 from the city government. In the contract, it clearly stated that the parties attested that Karl “is not related with the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity with the hiring authority.”

In a counter-affidavit, Lucilo argued that the position of project manager is a non-plantilla and non-career position. Respondents also claimed that “Karl’s position is highly confidential in nature where trust and confidence are the primary considerations.”

Rejecting the defense, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said that while the position is confidential, “the disclosure of their filial relationship was still necessary.”

“As for Lucilo, the untruthful statement in the narration of facts was made with abuse of his office as city mayor and as hiring authority,” Morales added.

The Ombudsman also stated the respondents violated Civil Service Commission Memorandum Circular No. 26 and 26-A (Series of 1997) which prohibits the designation of contractual employees, consultants or those holding non-career positions as officers-in-charge, executive directors, or supervisors who exercise control or supervision over regular and career personnel in the hiring agency, including local government units.

“Their acts of concealing such relationship and making of a false statement in the contract constitutes a deliberate violation of the standard of behavior expected of government officials and employees, to state the truth,” the decision noted.

Aside from the dismissal order, the father and son were also meted the accessory penalties of perpetual disqualification from holding public office, cancellation of eligibility and forfeiture of retirement benefits.

By: Jamie Elona