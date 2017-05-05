May Gilas Pa stuns Falcons for CMP Season 7 title

Dubai – The 2017 CMP Sports Basketball League for Above 40 Division concluded its 7th Season last Friday, April 28, at the New World Private School in Al Twar 1 where Season 6 defending champions Al Nahda Falcons fell short of defending its title against May Gilas Pa with the final score of 75-65.

From the opening tip off to the third quarter of the game, Gilas was in full control as they led by double digits courtesy of their point guard Jong Sapiera and center Aldrin Solivet who also controlled both defensive and offensive boards.

However, at the start of the final quarter, Falcons coach Bobby Payumo made some late adjustments in his undermanned lineup putting Arnel Lauzon and Jerome Aseoche as his offensive specialists rallying for a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 6. However, due to fatigue and unforced errors of its key players in their crucial possessions, it was the much focused Gilas players who gained the momentum to secure a double digit advantage closing the regulation with a ten point victory and winning the Season 7 title to avenge their heartbreaking loss in their last Season meetup with the Falcons.

“We had a great finals match, this Season it heavily favored Gilas team, they came prepared and with pressure to win the title it was too unfortunate for Falcons missing their three key players, but still the camaraderie and friendship for these both team prevails,” said CMP Commissioner Chris Flores in his closing remarks.

Awardees:

Champion: May Gilas Pa

1st Runner Up: Al Nahda Falcons

Mythical Team: Rommel Gueco, Ronan Caguitla, Rizalito Ching, Arnel Lauzon and Jerome Aseoche

Season MVP: Aldrin Solivet

Finals MVP: Jong Sapiera

Best Coach: Wagner Morales