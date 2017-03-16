Max’s Restaurant serves new succulent dishes in their new menu

DUBAI – Filipino’s all-time favorite family restaurant, Max’s Restaurant, introduced new succulent dishes in their menu this month in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Held at their Karama Branch on Monday, March 13, Executive Chef Enrique “Henry” Suarez prepared a specialized menu for invited guests. Among the decadent flavors that were served that night were new dishes that were skilfully tailored by Suarez in line with their theme #WorldClassPinoy.

The favorite among the invitees was the “Boneless BBQ Chicken” that was marinated, skewered and char-grilled to perfection served with the homemade atchara, chili lemon soy dip, and chili vinegar dip.

Other new additions to the menu were the Pinoy style spicy BBQ Beef ribs, “Inihaw Na Baka”, served with chili soy dip, “Chicken and Beef Adobo” that comes with boiled quail egg and chicken liver, and chargrilled tiger prawns, “Inihaw Na Hipon”, marinated and basted with garlic and lemon juice.

“Filipino food is comfort food and meant to be eaten with family and friends. This is reflected in the cozy, friendly and inviting atmosphere you’ll find in each Max’s Restaurant, now enhanced by a new menu that exudes the passion my team and I have for preparing the food we grew up eating and now love to cook for others. It tastes both familiar and new, which is exactly the experience we wish for our diners,” the executive chef said.

Catapulting to the Philippine food industry in 1945, Max’s Restaurant became famous for their signature fried chicken blended with their array of secret spices. It was not a surprise that when the food chain opened in the UAE it would also received and welcomed warmly as it helped bring Pinoys home while dining at Max’s Restaurant.

“Chef Henry as we like to call our resident Filipino expert and food hero has now conceptualized a menu that celebrates the diversity in Filipino cuisine that is bright and rich, delicious and versatile. He has taken traditional favorites and regional eats and added his own special touch to make Max’s new menu something that we are certain everyone, Filipinos or otherwise, will relish,” Max’s Restaurant Operations Manager, Cynthia Reburiano, said.

According to Chef Suarez, the new menu will also be launched in other neighboring Gulf countries including Qatar, and Kuwait. He mentioned that he will be personally flying to Qatar next week to launch the new menu there.

There are currently 10 branches of Max’s Restaurant in the Middle East, seven in the UAE, two in Qatar and one in Kuwait.