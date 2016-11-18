Max’s Restaurant extends services at Dalma Mall in capital

DUBAI – Famous of its hearty and homely food, Max’s Restaurant on Friday, November 11, has opened its newest branch at the Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi.

It is located on the ground floor of the mall, shop number 128.

So far, it is the second Max’s Restaurant in the capital and seventh in the United Arab Emirates.

Filipino expatriates residing there can now dine at “the house that fried chicken built” that is full of delicious food, warm ambiance, and great hospitality.

Max’s Restaurant is well known for its “Sarap to the Bones” fried chicken and service that is straight from the heart.

With more than 150 restaurants in the Philippines, North America, and the Middle East, thousands of customers enjoy Max’s every day.

For overseas Filipino workers, the restaurant is “the home.” With its history, nostalgic ambience and familiar food and service, there is no place like Max’s.

The restaurant is open from 10 am to 11 pm on Saturdays to Wednesdays and from 10 am to 12 midnight on Thursdays and Fridays.