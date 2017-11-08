 ‘Max’s of The Future’ Makes its Middle East Debut

Popular Filipino Restaurant Showcases Contemporary Interiors & Cooler Uniforms Whilst The Food & Service Stays World Classy Pinoy

Out with the old and in with the new took on a completely new meaning last night, as ‘Max’s of the Future’ was unveiled at the world-famous Filipino restaurant’s Karama branch.

More than 50 including stalwarts of the local Filipino community enjoyed the distinction of being the first in the region to experience the ‘New’ Max’s Restaurant.

From the casual service style to the cool new uniforms and the fabulous new interiors, the new look and feel was appreciated by the special guests who indulged in signature dishes such as Max’s Fried Chicken and Kare Kare as well as specialties like Adobo, Inihaw na Salmon and Pinoy styled BBQ Chicken

“It is so refreshing to see that Max’s has updated its look and feel but stayed true to what makes it an inherently Pinoy brand that we can be proud of,” said Art Losbanos, a popular Filipino businessman and Max’s regular.

“The guest experience has been enhanced and there’s a new vibe that will most certainly resonate with the new generation. But what hasn’t changed and remains consistent is the flavorful food and unrivalled service standards that really make us feel at home,” he added.

“Max’s has always been a heritage brand built on sound family values and this will never change. Our core remains strong and we are proud of all that we have achieved so far,” said Rakshak Puri, General Manager, Max’s Restaurant Middle East

“But we realize that there is a whole new generation who need to become a part of our story and in order to reach them we have just livened up our Max’s brand with a look and feel and a vibe that is certain to resonate and more importantly impress,” he added.

This new Max’s of the Future can be experienced in 2 outlets for now (Spinneys, Karama & Al Ghurair Centre) before a wider roll out across the UAE and region.