Matobato: ICC case vs Duterte by April

MANILA – Edgar Matobato may file a case in the International Criminal court, based in The Hague in the Netherlands, either later this month or early April.

This was stressed by Matobato’s lawyer Jude Sabio in a www.abs-cbn.com report March 14.

Matobato came out of hiding in September last year to testify in a Senate investigation that President Rodrigo Duterte headed the alleged Davao Death Squad (DDS) which killed suspected drug pushers when he was still mayor of Davao City.

“Murder is a serious crime. If it is committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack directed against the civilian population, it constitutes a crime against humanity,” Sabio said in the report.

Retired policeman Arturo Lascanas also testified to killing alongside Matobato and last week said he believed more witnesses would speak against Duterte to prevent themselves being “erased”.

Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, said the President was not threatened by any possible international court case being filed against him.

“The extrajudicial killings here are being done by the members of the (drug) syndicate themselves,” Panelo told news channel ANC.

“The president is not behind it, neither (are) the police.”

In a report last month, Amnesty International said the drug killings appeared to be “systematic, planned and organised” by authorities and could constitute crimes against humanity.

In a series of reports last year, Reuters showed police had a 97 percent kill rate in drug operations, the strongest proof yet that police were summarily shooting suspects.

More than 8,000 people have died since Duterte took office in June and unleashed a bloody war on drugs, a third in raids and sting operations by police who say they acted in self-defense.

An ICC prosecutor in October said the tribunal might have jurisdiction to prosecute those accused of the killings.

Asked about the prospect of going to jail, Duterte stood by what he said were clear instructions to police to kill if their lives were in danger, and reiterated that he took full responsibility for the nationwide crackdown.

“I will do what I say in public and I am ready to face the consequences,” he told a news conference. “If I go to prison, so be it.”

By: Sam Bautista