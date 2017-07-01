Matinee Gents Salon now open in Karama

DUBAI – Matinee Gents Salon officially opened its fourth branch in Karama, Dubai on Thursday, June 22.

The Filipino-owned salon has three other branches with its biggest branch at Umm Hurair, Bur Dubai.

Louie Ecal, Managing Partner and Owner of Matinee Gents Salon, told Kabayan Weekly that he hopes to open a few more branches in the country by the end of this year.

“We are planning to open probably in Al Nahda or Sharjah next,” he said.

The Filipino added that he will also be opening a ladies salon soon.

“The place is almost ready and it is also nearby our other Matinee Gents Salon,” Ecal shared, noting that the name of the establishment will be called “Matinee Ladies Salon”.

He stressed that the services in his men’s salon deliver quality with a highly trained staff using high quality branded products.

The salon does not just offer haircut and shaving. They also provide manicure, pedicure, facial, and massage services giving them an edge from the other men’s salons in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Inspiration

“I wanted to open a business that offered great quality services not just to our kababayans but also to the rest of the other residents here in the UAE,” the managing partner explained, stating that he also employed other nationalities in his salons aside from Filipinos.

According to Ecal, he utilized his 19 years of experience in retail and applied it to his entrepreneurship venture.

Having worked for almost two decades as an overseas Filipino, he decided to take the risk of becoming his own boss.

“It all started five years ago when I decided to plan in becoming an entrepreneur. It wasn’t easy but seeing where I am now, it was worth it,” the Filipino said.

Ecal added that his journey had just begun. His first Matinee Gents Salon opened in July last year. Approaching its first anniversary, his fourth branch had just opened.

He hoped that he can inspire other Pinoys in the country to also take up the chance of opening their own businesses while they are still abroad.

“I do have a plan in the future to allow others to franchise the brand [Matinee Salons],” Ecal stated.

The new father to a six-month old shared that his salons will also be opening in the Philippines.

Why Matinee?

“It’s simple really. I wanted to brand my salon against the Matinee Idol,” he said.

He wanted his customers to get the ultimate experience and come out from their establishment as a Matinee Idol.

Matinee Gents Salon is open everyday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

“We also wanted to cater those who leave work after 10 p.m.,” Ecal concluded.