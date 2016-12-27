Married woman not required to change surname
Atty. Barney, what are the rules on surnames for married Filipinas and does the law require that I take my husband’s surname? – Rachelle
Although taking the husband’s surname is a common practice among married Filipinas, there is no law in the Philippines that requires a married woman to forego her maiden surname and take her husband’s surname. Under the law, using your husband’s surname is merely optional.
A married woman can use the following surnames pursuant to Article 370 of the Philippine Civil Code:
- her first name, maiden surname, and husband’s surname (e.g. Maria Santos-dela Cruz or Maria Santos dela Cruz);
- her maiden first name and husband’s surname (e.g. Maria dela Cruz); and
- her husband’s full name, but prefixing a word indicating that she is his wife, such as “Mrs.” (e.g. Mrs. Juan dela Cruz)
Furthermore, aside from the three names provided by Article 370, a married woman also has the option of retaining her maiden surname if she so desires (e.g. Maria Santos). This is because when a woman marries, the law only recognizes the change in her civil status and not her name.
However, if a married woman has used the surname of her husband in any of her government issued records, such as her passport, the law prohibits her from reverting to her maiden surname except for the following instances:
- death of husband;
- marriage has been declared null and void;
- marriage has been annulled; and
- divorce between spouses and such divorce was already recognized in the Philippines.
No 13th month pay in UAE
Atty. Barney, are employers required to give their employees 13th month pay here in the UAE? – Roel
A 13th month pay is a monetary benefit received by employees equivalent to the monthly basic compensation received by an employee, computed pro-rata according to the number of months within a year that the employee has rendered service to the employer. In the Philippines, the payment of 13th month pay is required under the law.
However, there is nothing in the UAE Labor Law that provides for the payment of a 13th month pay. As such, the giving of 13th month pay is purely discretionary on the part of the employer. Although there is nothing that prohibits employers from giving 13th month pays, the same is rarely practiced here in the UAE.
Rules on Sick Leave
Atty. Barney, what are the rules on sick leave? – Miguel
The UAE Labor Law provides that if an employee falls sick or gets a non-labor related injury, he must report the same to his employer within two days. However, an employee who is under probation is not entitled to a sick leave.
Three months after the completion of an employee’s probationary period, he is then entitled to a sick leave of not more than 90 days, which can either be continuous or intermittent per each year of service. The same is computed as follows:
- Full wage for the first fifteen days;
- Half wage for the next thirty days; and
- Without pay for the any subsequent period.
A worker is not entitled to any wages during his sick leave if the illness or injury resulted from the employee’s misbehaviour, such as the consumption of alcohol or narcotics. Furthermore, the employer can terminate an employee who has been determined not fit to return to work after exhausting the allowable leaves provided for by the law.
On the other hand, the employee may resign from employment during the sick leave period and before the completion of allowable leaves provided for by law.
Finally, an employer may not dismiss an employee from service during his sick leave. Any notice for termination given during this period will be considered null and void.
