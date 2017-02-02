Marriage in the Philippines: Legal Requirements and Documents

Atty. Barney, I want to have a civil wedding in the Philippines this year. What are the legal requirements and documents that I should have before I get married? – Cessie

The following are the legal requirements that you and your partner must first satisfy before getting married in the Philippines:

• Must be a male and a female, at least 18 years old at the time of the ceremony;

• Must not be collateral blood relatives, whether legitimate or illegitimate, up to the fourth civil degree; and

• Parties should not have any legal impediment to marry. This means that either of the parties must not have a valid and existing marriage with another person at the time of the ceremony.

The documents that you would have to obtain before getting married in the Philippines are as follows:

• Marriage license – to be applied by the parties with the Local Civil Registrar of the city, town, or municipality where either of them habitually resides. The marriage license can be used anywhere in the Philippines and is valid until 120 days from the date of its issuance;

• Certificate of Attendance to a Wedding Seminar – this is usually required before the parties can claim their marriage license

• Application form provided by the Local Civil Registrar Office;

• Philippine Statistics Authority or PSA (formerly NSO) authenticated birth certificate of the parties;

• The parties’ Certificate of No Marriage or CENOMAR issued by the PSA / NSO;

• Affidavit of parental consent (if one of the parties is 18-21 years old);

• Affidavit of parental advice (if one of the parties is 22-25 years old);

• Community Tax Certificate or cedula; and

• Recent 1 x 1 Photo.

Absconding case if outside the UAE

Atty. Barney, my father recently died and I asked my boss if I can go back to the Philippines to attend his funeral. He refused. I wanted to see my father for the last time so I still went back to the Philippines without my boss’ approval. I am currently still in the Philippines. Can my employer file an absconding case against me even if I am not in the UAE? – Jeanelle

As a general rule, an absconding case can only be filed if the employee is inside the UAE. However, your employer can file an absconding case against you and cancel your visa if you are out of the country for more than 3 months.

Reconstitution of original title of land

Atty. Barney, I inherited a parcel of land from my deceased grandmother. I went to the Registry of Deeds where the land is registered to ask about the status of the land. However, I was informed that they no longer have a copy of the land title because of a fire that occurred in the city hall back in the 1980s. Can I still have an original title of the land? – Ney

Yes, you can still have an original title of the land by filing a petition for reconstitution of title. Since the loss of your original land title is due to a fire that occurred in the city hall, you will have to institute a petition for administrative reconstitution of title with the Register of Deeds where the land is registered pursuant to Republic Act No. 6731.

The following documents should be submitted upon filing of the Petition for Reconstitution of Title with the concerned Register of Deeds:

• Certification from the Land Registration Authority that the number of certificates of title lost should be at least 10% of the total number in the possession of the Office of the Register of Deeds and the number of certificates of titles lost or damaged be at least five hundred;

• Owner’s duplicate of the certificate of title or the co-owner’s duplicate of the certificate of title;

• Tax declarations issued by the Assessor’s Office; and

• Tax clearance stating that real estate taxes have been fully paid 2 years prior to the filing of the petition.