Marquez–Cotto fight will likely happen this year

DUBAI – The fight between two superstars, Juan Manuel Marquez and Miguel Cotto will likely happen this year, a report claimed.

Cotto, with 40-5 record with 33 knockout victories, was supposed to battle James Kirkland this month but he pulled out with a fractured nose. Cotto was left with no opponent, but with an expressed desire to face Marquez.

An isportstimes.com report noted that these two boxers have been linked to each other for months before Cotto announced his fight with Kirkland.

Top Rank Promotions CEO Bob Arum recently confirmed that Marquez has spoken to him about the possibility of arranging the fight with Cotto.

“Juan Manuel came to see us last week if I’m not mistaken and we talked about several things, including that fight,” Arum was quoted as saying by boxingscene.com, referring to the Cotto bout.

He also added that there is still nothing concrete at this point of time.

Cotto has recently expressed his desire to fight Marquez in one of his final fights.

By: Ryan Namia