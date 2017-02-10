Marko Marks

The Coolest DJ in Town

Age: 28

Height: 5’6”

Current Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Philippine Hometown: Quezon

City, Manila

Hobbies: Music, basketball

Job: Private events/Party mix DJ (Disc Jockey)

Being a DJ has so many challenges to face in order to become successful. He needs to dynamically fine-tune his or her skills to build a unique identity and music repertoire. Meet our Branded Pinoy of the week Marko, a Filipino-German DJ who is knowledgeable and versatile with a great love for music.

What’s inside your bag?

Well, wherever I go, I don’t usually carry a bag with me. But, if I have a party to DJ at, I of course need to carry my bag because of my Laptop, Laptop charger, phone charger, extra cords that I might need in case the venue doesn’t have the kind of chords I need.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

At this moment I’m using an iPhone 5 when it comes to phones. As for other gadgets I use an Apple MacBook Air because it really helps me in my work as a DJ. I also use a Numark Mixtrack Pro 3 and sometimes I use Pioneer Digital DJ SR Controller and also Pioneer CDJs which are the professional club equipment.

What’s inside your closet?

I could say that my closet is quite simple. It’s just merely my clothes. Clothes for home and of course clothes for going out, perfumes, watches, towels and sometimes I keep gifts in there, too.

What is your style of clothing?

My style of clothing is very simple. I like dressing up casually but it also depends on the occasions of course. Otherwise, my style is very casual.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

Frankly speaking, I have no specific brand. Whatever fits me and looks good on me is perfect.

What is your favorite perfume?

I like perfumes, such as Hugo Boss, Lecoste, and Versace Eros.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

I’m more of a Nike Air Max and Jordans kind of guy. Some of them have really good looks and designs and they are very comfortable, and to top it up, both brands go well with casual wears.

Are you a shopaholic?

I wouldn’t call myself a “shopaholic”, but if I am in real need of something to buy, I will go and grab it.

What inspires or influences you to buy an item?

Depends on what it is, and if it catches my attention and I really like it, it’s like now or never. But it’s also important to consider my budget.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

Since I tried Nivea I haven’t really been facing any problems with it.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

Branded Pinoy is like defining who and what we are as Filipinos. Doesn’t matter whether we are well known or not, it’s about showing what’s inside of our hearts and showing the kind and meaningful personality that a Filipino has. I am 100 percent proud and happy for having Filipino blood.



By: Ed Ibanez