Mark the date: Android Wear 2.0 will arrive on February 9

DUBAI – Google’s smartwatch Android Wear 2.0 will be launched on February 9.

A phone leaker, Evan Blass, last week, put on Twitter that the most awaited version of Android Wear will at last come.

The second version of the watch, according to cnet.com report, looks to completely revamp the operating system and help make watches less reliant on phones.

Aside from that, the next version will add an on-watch app store and built-in keyboard.

As if it isn’t cool enough, the firm will also includes support for both Android Pay (mobile payments) and the Google Assistant, Google’s intelligent voice assistant that debuted on the Pixel smartphone.

The report noted that earlier, it was already confirmed that not all Android watches will get the updated version.

The original Moto 360 and LG G Watch won’t be upgraded to Android Watch 2.0.

