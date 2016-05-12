Mariel Roriguez saddened by ‘rash behavior’ of Aiza Seguerra, Liza Diño

DUBAI — Television host Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla on Tuesday, May 10, said Aiza Seguerra and wife Liza Diño showed a “rash behavior” in connection with the couple’s posts saying that she and her husband Robin Padilla violated voting rules set by the Commission on Elections for this year’s national elections.

“ . . . We were saddened because we believe in you and Liza for helping the oppressed. We didn’t ever think such rash behavior could come from you,” Mariel said in a Facebook post.

The issue stemmed from a photo showing a shaded ballot shared on Instagram by Robin. Netizens were quick to take a screenshot of Robin’s post, until it went viral on social networking sites. Aside from Robin, also accused of violating voting rules were loveteam Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Mariel, on the other hand, had a photo where she was seen wearing a shirt with DU30 written on it.

To these, Aiza called on to fellow celebrities to follow the rules, reminding them that taking photos of ballots, and wearing anything that shows support to any candidate is not allowed.

In a separate Facebook post, Liza said celebrities have a responsibility to show that everyone is equal.

She said: “No exceptions. No one is above the law.”

On the same day, Mariel defended herself, saying that the photo was taken inside his car, which is outside the poling precinct, and that the markings DU30 is not a name.

She also said that no one saw her ballot.

Mariel still apologized but clarified that it wasn’t her intention to break the rules.

In a separate Instagram post, Mariel also defended her husband, saying that she is sure that Robin didn’t violate any rule as his husband is not a registered voter, and the ballot in Robin’s photo was only a sample.

“ . . . We call this the Trillanes Syndrome. . . no evidence all talk. If anyone can prove that Robin Padilla went to a precinct, voted and took photos of his ballot, I will help you convict him. I am that sure that Robin didn’t do that. . . Why? because ROBIN PADILLA CAN NOT VOTE!!!!” she wrote in a caption to a photo showing a woman holding up a shaded ballot.

Aiza, meanwhile, said that she has apologized to Robin for her “hasty comment about him before checking the facts.”

Mariel said on her Tuesday Facebook post that she appreciated Aiza’s “balls” to apologize, but stressed that “it is important to check your facts.”

“But it’s done. . . as the new President said. . . It’s time to start healing,” Mariel added.