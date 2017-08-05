Marian helps keep Internet peace

DUBAI – Spanish-Filipino commercial model and Kapuso actress Marian Rivera doesn’t make time for her online bashers, with this simple mantra: “walang dahilan para pumatol ako sa kanila.”

Having more than four million followers on Instagram, Yan-Yan still gets her fair share of bashers. But she refuses to be affected by online hate.

Rivera deliberately deletes negative comments from her critics to avoid any clash between her supporters and bashers.

“Yun lang siguro, nagdi-delete lang ako, kasi siyempre hindi naman papayag ang mga totoong nagmamahal sa akin na may mamba-bash, tapos ang negative, so dini-delete ko na lang para wala,” she was quoted as saying by pep.ph.

The GMA talent also said that it is better off to delete hate comments than give the chance to both parties to clash online and further spread hate and intrigues.

“Parang ayoko nang bigyan pa ng pagkakataon na magsagutan pa, mag-away. . . i-delete ko na lang,” she added.

Rivera said that there is no reason to retort to her haters because she has a lot of things on her plate right now.

The Kapuso actress said that she would rather offer her time to more substantial activities, such as taking her one-year old daughter Zia and her flower business – Flora Vida.

“Imbes na patulan ko sila, alagaan ko na lang ang anak ko, mag-arrange na lang ako ng flowers. There’s no reason para bigyan ko ng kahit katiting na pagkakataon itong mga gumagawa ng mga ganito,” Rivera said.

While other celebrities and social media influencers opt to reply to their bashers, Rivera opts to take the higher road.

“Hindi ako affected. Pag nakita ko ang anak ko, kahit anong sabihin nila ‘okay’ tsaka kung ano yung buhay niya na yun, trabaho lang, walang personalan, especially nagtatrabaho ako para sa anak ko,” she said.

“Masyadong magulo na talaga ang mundo. Masyadong magulo na, e. Kung dadagdagan, parang kawawa na ang mundo natin,” she added.

And although she reads hate comments on her account, Rivera never once entertained thoughts of deactivating her Instagram account.

“Gusto ko nagpo-post ako, kasi gusto kong i-share kung anong happiness na meron ako sa ibang tao, especially pag pinu-post ko yung anak ko.

“Ay, bahala ka diyan. Ano ako? Panget ako? Okay lang, sige push mo yan teh,” Rivera retorted.