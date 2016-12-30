Those mandatory New Year’s resolutions

IN just a few hours from now, the entire world will again notch another successful, though turbulent, year and welcome a new one. As always, the world will greet the incoming year with festive fireworks displays and flamboyant parties where friends gather together with the hope for a more prosperous and joy-filled 2017.

It is a good thing that the Department of Health campaigns through the years have resulted to less people playing with firecrackers this year, otherwise the injury tally would already be in the hundreds this hour in our beloved Philippines. Thanks should be given, too, to President Rodrigo Duterte whose no-none-sense talk against pyro-techniques has immense contributed to the lessening of injuries this year – with our fingers crossed.

Landmarks, whether historic, iconic -or simply – awe inspiring, around the globe will be lit with fireworks which are designed to evoke wonder and excitement in every heart and mind of spectators – at the scene or through their television sets. In other parts of the world, people would gather to countdown the minutes and seconds to welcome the New Year with as much cheer and joy as they can muster in the belief that this would usher in a more abounding year for themselves as well as for the rest of the world.

These have been the traditions the modern world has developed to escort the entry of the new year through the years. Those living far from these iconic landmarks – like the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – glue their eyes on their television sets to witness how more affluent societies mark the passing of the year and the entry of the new one.

Another indispensable New Year tradition is the new year resolution which for the most part is just a rehash of last year’s which is likewise a repackaging of older resolutions. As to why this is, psychologists may have the answer when they say that resolutions are mainly unrealized because of the lack of a systematic way to achieve the often lofty goals. As such, they advise people not to make shotgun type resolution and instead concentrate on a single purpose made up of simple yet achievable steps along the way.

This way, the same psychologists say would increase the chances of achieving the goal hundreds of times over merely listing down resolution after resolution without thought as to how these can be realistically attained.

Thus, in keeping with this simple – but tried and tested method – we only resolve one thing to accomplish this New Year – to achieve world peace. Not the way a beauty contestant would wish for world peace, sans steps to achieve such a noble goal. Ours comes with the every first rung to the entire, long, and arduous process.

“The very first step, of course, is to come to grips with our own inner peace.”

Self-forgiveness is the very first thing to acquire if the whole world truly seeks lasting peace for our world. Learning to let go of past hurts, and long gone mistakes, is just the ticket to start forgiving oneself and fully accept that these mistakes and past errors have contributed to making what we are today. Taking stock of our past will greatly improve how we can react in the future. Hopefully, we will be able to choose rightly the next time around.

And so as we await the coming of the New Year, let us be more realistic with our resolutions. If we cannot choose peace as a goal to achieve this coming 2017, then what else could we wish for in our present world which is filled with strife and confusion brought about by a lack of peace and serenity in our personal lives. Yes, everything starts with us, and choosing an attitude filled with good accord may just infect others and they in turn contaminate others until the entire globe is filled with cheer and goodwill for our fellow men.