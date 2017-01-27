Man nabbed for selling fake bills

DUBAI — A man was arrested in Cebu City for allegedly selling fake peso bills to a poseur buyer.

According to an abs-cbn.com report, suspect Junrie Cagay, 28, will face charges for violating Article 168 of the Revised Penal Code, or illegal possession and use of false treasury or bank notes and other instruments of credit after 39 pieces of bills were seized from him during a buy-bust operation.

The counterfeit bills were worth P24,000, the report said.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak was quoted as saying that Cagay sells fake bills for P20 per piece.

By: Jamie Elona

