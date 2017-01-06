Travel exec provides excellent services to expats in Middle East

Inspiring Caviteña Malou L. Quinto-Prado is one of the successful entrepreneurs in Dubai. Her story is a source of inspiration for migrants who want to break away from the monotonous 8-hour work as mere employees of companies.

Today, the native of Rosario town serves as Chief Executive Officer of two companies, the MPQ Tourism LLC and MPQ Documents Clearing LLC.

Willingness to study

Malou is now 39 years old. She was born on April 6, 1977 in Rosario, Cavite to spouses Alfredo and Enriqueta Larra Quinto. She has two siblings – Michelle Quinto Guinto, Managing Director of CMG Group and Agnes Quinto Jones, a Marketing Manager.

“In my enthusiasm and willingness to study, achievement came and I became a professional in the field of Business Management,” said Malou who graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Management from the Lyceum of the Philippines.

Work our way up

She has been overseas for the last 17 years. “I pursued my positive view of finding my opportunities in the grimmest circumstances. I worked in electronics for many years in different companies in Taiwan. I also dealt with some kind of small business with my fellow worker to earn additional income aside from my salary received from the company.”

While abroad, she met her husband, Roberto Floralde Prado, who became the father of their three kids – Kathleen Rose, Kassandra and Kenzie. “My husband now works in 3W Network LLC as Assistant Engineer and at the same time, he serves as Managing Partner of MPQ Tourism LLC.”

“After our stint in Taiwan, we settled down and decided to come home. But life is not easy to dwell having our first baby. We were not used to sit in the corner and wait for nothing.”

“So, we decided to seek greener pastures in Dubai. I worked as a travel and tour executive. During my tenure of employment in various companies, I found out that travel and tourism will give me a chance to reach my success. Thus, the birth of MPQ Tourism and MPQ Documents Clearing LLC.”

Life and pride

Malou considers MPQ Tourism as her life and pride. For three years now, MPQ Tourism has been providing various services such as visa assistance, air ticketing, consultation, certificate attestations and many others. Being the Owner and Managing Director of the companies, she said it’s like wearing plenty of hats to effectively manage her time. “I must ensure that not only I could prosper but also share the prosperity with others and become a model to inspire them that life’s obstacles and difficulties should not stop anyone from achieving success.”

“To distinguish our company from the others, we provide excellent, fast and honest service to customers. Customer satisfaction is the main priority of our company for they, the customers, should be our life blood. Without them, without giving them excellent services, our company won’t be able to stand and survive the fierce competition in the tourism industry.”

“Personally, being good at rendering service and taking time to educate my clients form part of my endeavors that would certainly be their momentous events to ponder. We are looking forward to participate in some fund raising projects spearheaded by our Philippine Consulate here in the UAE and to show the Filipino community that my field of service is not only for my own benefit but also to share with less fortunate person.”

The edge of success

Looking back, this triumphant entrepreneur has learned many things. “We cannot measure success, but being able to help our countrymen in a foreign country in attaining their goals in life is an achievement itself. Being a part of their success gives us the confidence and courage to do more. Their achievements are our achievements as well, and we cannot ask for more.”

“With all humility, I believe that I am already reaching the edge of my success. I need to keep on going to continue reaching my mission and vision in life. This is not so far and not so near to my quest of life. If I go that far, I will never forget where I begin my journey of life. I will always share my blessing by helping and lifting others too.”

By: Allen Mondejar