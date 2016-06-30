Malaysian woman dies after airbag ruptures in accident

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A Malaysian woman has died after the airbag in her Honda City ruptured in a minor collision, a safety official said Monday, June 27.

The incident Sunday came days after Honda Malaysia announced an additional recall of more than 145,000 vehicles to replace defective front passenger airbag inflators.

Fire and rescue official Rosdi Hainan said the steering-wheel airbag had ruptured when he arrived at the site of the accident, and the victim was bleeding from her chest.

Rosdi said the woman died a short time later.

Honda Motor Co. in Tokyo said it was still checking on the accident and had no immediate comment.

There has been a massive recall involving millions of vehicles around the world because of faulty inflator and propellant devices that may deploy improperly in an accident, shooting out metal fragments that can injure or kill.

Worldwide, 11 known deaths and more than 100 injuries have been blamed on exploding Takata-made airbag inflators

In November last year, a 43-year-old pregnant Malaysian housewife was killed after a collision activated the airbag in her Honda. Honda also confirmed two other deaths that are linked to airbag issues in April and May this year.