Malacanang asserts right over Benham Rise

MANILA – Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella stressed that Benham Rise in the eastern seaboard of the Philippines belongs to the Filipino people despite an earlier pronouncement by the President that it is not time to do so.

Abella said this March 14, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte made the controversial comment, the www.rappler.com reported.

“But let us not fight about ownership or sovereignty at this time. Things are going great for my country,” the President said in a press conference Monday, March 13.

However, Abella insisted that “Benham Rise belongs to the Filipino people.”

He added, “The Philippine government is duty-bound to defend and protect our sovereign and territorial right over this region. Other countries can exercise innocent passage and territorial navigation. But they are disallowed to stay and establish any structure in the area.

“The Philippines has the responsibility to oversee and regulate the sailing ships of other countries that pass through the waters around Benham Rise.”

Benham Rise is an underwater plateau east of Aurora province on the eastern side of the Philippines.

Abella added, “The Philippines fought for and won Benham Rise before the United Nations in 2012.

China insisted on Friday, March 10, that the Philippines cannot take Benham Rise “as its own territory.”

Former Philippine foreign secretary Albert del Rosario on Tuesday noted “recent negative observations” on Benham Rise as well as the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

In a statement, Del Rosario said this shows that “promoting national security, including protecting what is ours, must be paramount.”

“Under no circumstances would it be wise for us to trade away our national security,” Del Rosario said.

