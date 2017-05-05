Makatulong sana sa Superstar

Hmmm… sana nga hindi sila magkamali.

Iyan ang bukod tangi naming nasabi sa balitang ginagastusan nina Bro. Eli Soriano at Daniel Razon ang pagpapagamot ng boses ni Superstar Nora Aunor sa Singapore.

Wala raw strings attached sa naturang gamutan dahil hangad nga ng mga UNTV bosses na tulungan si Nora.

Marami nang mga mayayaman at mga kaibigan si Ate Guy na tumulong sa kanya before pero nauwi sa wala ang lahat dahil daw sa kakaibang bisyo nito.

At ngayong meron uling gaya nina Bro. Eli at Daniel, sana naman ay magbunga na ito ng matino at maayos dahil higit kaninuman, si Nora ang may kailangan ng tulong.

Kasuwerte nga ng Superstar dahil laging kasama o sabit sa biyaya niya ang long time partner niyang si John Rendez na siyang itinuturong dahilan ng mga kaanak at kaibigan ng Superstar kung bakit sinapit nito ang sitwasyon niya sa ngayon.

Whewww…

****

Speaking of another Daniel, nasa kontrobersya uli ang teen superstar naman na si Daniel Padilla.

Matapos ngang pag-usapan ang diumano’y viral video nito habang niyuyugyog ang cherry blossom tree sa Japan, eto at may panibago na naman itong isyu.

Pinipintasan at tinutuya ito ng mga beauty enthusiasts na nanuod kamakailan ng Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night.

Kahit ang ilang mga singers noong araw gaya nina Richard Reynoso at Raymond Lauchengco ay naging very vocal sa kanilang mga social media posts hinggil sa “bara-barang style” ng pag-serenade ng teen king.

“Sintunado, wala sa tono, hindi pinag-aralan at bara-bara,” ang ilan sa mga maaanghang na komento na narinig namin sa ginawang pag-awit o pagharana ni Daniel sa mga kandidata ng Binibining Pilipinas.

Mukha ngang kailangan ng matalino at sensitibong tagapayo ni Daniel. Aba’y kung hindi nito alam ang kasagraduhan ng cherry blossom tree sa mga taga-Japan, mukhang wala ring nagpapayo rito pagdating sa pagkanta.

Isang bagay na nakakalungkot dahil ang nanay niyang si Karla Estrada ay magaling magbigay ng advise sa mga contestants ng “Tawag ng Tanghalan”.

*****

Tiyak na very proud ngayon ang mag-asawang Christopher de Leon at Sandy Andolong dahil naiuwi ng anak nilang si Mariel de Leon ang titulong Binibining Pilipinas-International 2017.

Bukod sa pambihirang ganda at kaseksihan ni Mariel, ang husay at talino nito sa pagsagot sa Q&A ang siyang naging daan niya para tanghalin siyang winner.

Philippines ang current Miss International winner at hindi imposibleng magkaroon tayo ng back-to-back win with Mariel na magku-compete sa Japan this year.

Ito ang pangalawang pagkakataon na sumali si Mariel sa Binibining Pilipinas. Last time ay pumasok lang siya ng top 15. This time ay big winner na siya at nanalo pa ng ibang minor awards.

“Thank you nanay, tatay for all the love and support that you’ve given me since birth. I love you so much and this one’s for you,” saad ni Mariel after her win.

Aside from Mariel, the other winners include: Binibining Pilipinas Universe Rachel Peters, Binibining Pilipinas Globe Nelda Ibe; Binibining Pilipinas Supranational Chanel Olive Thomas; Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Katarina Sonja Rodriguez; and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Elizabeth Durado Clenci.

*****

Marami ang nagtataka kung bakit daw sobrang bilis ng asenso nitong isang female TV host.

Kung dati-rati ay nagpi-pinch hit lang ito sa mga shows, ngayon nga ay solo na niya ang mga portions ng TV program.

Noong nakaraang eleksyon ay ipinagkatiwala sa kanya ang isang maselang segment kahit wala pa itong kaalam-alam o experience sa naturang larangan. Then, bigla itong naging very visible sa mga sari-saring shows na para bang beterana na ito sa industriya.

Ang ending tuloy, inaalam ng madla kung sino ang malakas na backer o influence nitong female TV host na ito para unahan at ungusan niya ang iba na taon na binilang sa industriya bukod sa nagpaka-dalubhasa pa sa hosting, etc.?