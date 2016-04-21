Maine Mendoza dapat ilagay na lang ng fans sa kulungan

Pangalan na lang ni Alden Richards ang binabanggit namin ngayon sa aming programa sa radyo (Cristy Ferminute, naka-live stream sawww.interaksyon.com, www.news5.com.ph, Mon-Fri, 4PM oras sa Pilipinas). Hindi na namin isinasahog sa aming mga komentaryo at pagbabalita si Maine Mendoza.
Mahirap ispilengin ang mga tagasuporta ni Yaya Dub, magugulo sila, sala sila sa init at sala sa lamig. Palaaway ang mga tagahanga ng dalaga, matatalas ang dila, parang nakasanayan na nila ang pang-aaway ng mga manunulat at personalidad na hindi umaayon sa kanilang idolo ang mga opinyon at komento.
Ilang personalidad na ba ang kanilang bina-bash nang dahil lang sa insekuridad? Mapalapit lang si Alden sa ibang artista ay nagsasamulaw na ang mga tagahanga ni Maine, ‘yun ang mga taong hindi nakasambot ng malawak na pag-iisip nang magpaulan ang langit, kaya puro away ang kanilang hanap.
Hindi kami napupuruhan ng mga ito, wala naman kasi kaming kahit anong social media account, ang ibang hindi nag-iisip ay bina-bash kami sa pamamagitan ng aming mga posers.
Matitindi ang mga taong ito, konting pansin lang kay Maine ay wagas na wagas na ang kanilang pambibira, bakit kaya hindi na lang nila ikulong si Maine sa cage at saka nila titigan nang maghapon at magdamag?
At sila-sila sa loob ay nagbabangayan na rin, nagkakagulo sila, ganu’n talaga ang nangyayari kapag kapos sa pang-unawa ang mga sangkot sa kuwento.
Maraming loveteam ngayon, pero kakaiba ang atake ng mga fans ni Maine, nakakaalarma tuloy na dahil sa kagaganyan nila ay baka sila mismo ang humila sa kanilang idolo pababa.
Panahon na para disiplinahin ang mga taong may makikitid ang pang-unawa. Hindi sila dapat ipinagtatanggol, ang dapat sa kanila ay sinusuheto, para magising sila sa katotohanan na maling-mali na ang kanilang mga ginagawa at marami na silang nasasagasaan-nasasaktang mga personalidad.
Ang pinakahuling personalidad na inuupakan ng mga tagahanga ni Maine Mendoza ay sina Julie Anne San Jose at Patricia Tumulak ng Eat Bulaga.
Masyado ba silang nai-insecure sa magagandang babaeng personalidad na ito na kaibigan lang naman ni Alden? Bawal nang makipagkaibigan at makipaglapit si Alden sa ibang artista, ganu’n ba, dahil baka maagaw ito kay Maine?
-o0o-
Workshop pa more para kay Maine Mendoza
Anumang oras ay sisimulan na ang pelikulang pagbibidahan nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza. Kinumpirma ‘yun sa Eat Bulaga nu’ng nakaraang Sabado na itiniyempo pa sa ikasiyam na buwang anibersaryo ng AlDub loveteam.
Walang dapat alalahanin kay Alden, lutung-luto na ang Pambansang Bae sa pag-arte, hindi lang ito basta guwapo dahil may kipkip na husay sa pagganap ang sikat na aktor.
Ang kailangang maghanda nang husto sa una nilang tambalan ay si Maine Mendoza, kulang na kulang sa emosyon ang ipinakita niyang pagganap sa episode nila ni Alden nu’ng Mahal Na Araw sa noontime show, solong-solo na sana niya ang moment pero kapos na kapos ang ibinigay na acting ni Yaya Dub.
Workshop pa more ang kailangan ni Maine, may istorya ang pelikula, hindi ‘yun simpleng pagda-dubsmash lang at pagngiwi-ngiwi na karaniwan niyang ipinakikita sa kalyeserye.
Ngayon din ay kailangang patunayan ng kanilang mga tagasuporta na nand’yan lang sila, hindi ‘yung puro pang-aaway sa mga pesonalidad na napapalapit kay Alden at sa mga tabloid writers ang inaatupag nila, negang-nega ang magiging dating ng pelikula ng kanilang mga idolo kapag ipinagpatuloy pa ng iba nilang mga tagahanga ang pagmamaangas nang wala sa lugar.
Napakalaki ng partisipasyon sa buhay ng mga artista ng public perception. Kapag puro away ang gusto ng mga fans ay siguradong magkakaroon ‘yun ng epekto sa karera ng kanilang mga idolo. Negatibong epekto.
Tingnan na lang natin kung may ibubuga sa acting si Maine. Mangutang siya ng talento kay Alden para sa unang sultada pa lang ay meron na siyang puhunan.
-o0o-
Pisikal na anyo ng super sikat na aktres noon, napabayaan na
Marami pa ring nagmamalasakit at nagmamahal sa isang nagkakaedad nang female personality. Kahit pa sinasabing lumabnaw na ang kanyang popularidad ay marami pa ring naniniwala sa kanyang kapasidad.
Maaaring sumuko na ang mga dating nakapaikot sa kanya, puwedeng iniwan na siya ng kanyang mga kamag-anak, pero may mangilan-ngilan pa ring hanggang ngayon ay nagmamalasakit sa kanya.
Ang kanyang pisikal na anyo ang gustong ayusin ng iba niyang kaibigan. Nakikita kasi ng publiko ang nagkakaedad nang aktres na walang pakialam sa kanyang itsura.
Kahit sa mga ginagawa niyang pelikula at serye ay gustong tirisin ng mga nagmamalasakit na kaibigan niya ang kung anu-anong dumi sa kanyang mukha, batok, leeg, braso at sa iba pang parte ng kanyang katawan.
Kuwento ng isang source na tumigil na rin sa kagustuhang maipaayos ang mga problema sa balat ng aktres, “Kakausapin mo siya, oo naman siya nang oo, pero kapag mismong araw nang sasamahan mo siya sa isang skin clinic, pagtataguan ka naman niya!
“Nagpapatay siya ng phone, puntahan mo siya sa condo na tinitirhan niya at kakuntsaba niya ang guwardiya, umalis daw siya at hindi alam ng mga nandu’n kung saan siya nagpunta!
“Natural, ikaw na nagmamalasakit lang naman sa kanya, maiinis ka na rin, pababayaan mo na lang siyang magmukhang ewan!” kumpisal ng aming impormante.
Mas gusto kasi ng female personality na magbabad sa isang mataong lugar na maingay at mausok. Du’n daw natatagpuan ng aktres ang ibayong kaligayahan.
Kuwento naman ng isa pang source, “Naku, nakakaloka siya! Dahil sa bisyong ‘yan na hindi niya maialis-alis sa system niya, sa isang buwan pa ang tinanguan niyang personal appearance, pero nakuha na niya ang complete payment!”
Mga kabayan, kilala n’yo na siguro kung sino ang bumibida sa pitik-bulag natin ngayon kaya siguradong hindi kayo mauupo sa Row 4 na katabi ang mabahong basurahan.
Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a part of your post to my website?
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back later on. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great posts, have a nice morning!
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also go to see this blog on regular basis to take updated from latest gossip.
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and exposure! Keep up the very good works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
my ugs very fashioneble best radar detector uk
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
If your cat is outside and happens to brush up against a leaf or branch, that’s the place the ticks like to stay. After you have removed a tick from your dog, it is very important that you observe your pet for several weeks. The mice will be unaffected by the treated cotton and will be relieved of their unwanted guests as well.
usually posts some really fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site
This is our first-time we click here. I ran across so many enjoyable stuff in your weblog, specifically it’s dialogue. Through the a great deal of comments with your articles, Perhaps I will be not necessarily on your own acquiring all of the pleasure in this article! Maintain the great operate.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Fantastic work!
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.
XWqlVz <a href="[Link deleted][url=[Link deleted][link=[Link deleted][Link deleted]
Infocall Business Solution bietet von der mobile Homepage Erstellung, Facebook bis hin zur Entwicklung der App an.
I have not checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.
Things i have often told people is that while searching for a good online electronics retail outlet, there are a few elements that you have to remember to consider. First and foremost, you should make sure to find a reputable and also reliable retailer that has obtained great assessments and classification from other shoppers and industry advisors. This will make certain you are getting along with a well-known store that delivers good service and help to the patrons. Many thanks sharing your ideas on this weblog.
As I website possessor I think the subject material here is really great, regards for your efforts.
Even though there are a mired of opportunities to secure nursing jobs in Australia, these organisations have established relationships with many of the medical boards and individual organisations, as well as experience in the immigration process. Various immigration program has qualified people who want to live in different parts of the world. Many work options for international students include retail, hospitality and administration with an average hourly pay of Aus$6 to Aus$15.
Hey there! I’ve been following your site for a while now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the excellent job!
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it
Thank you for another informative blog. The place else could I am getting that kind of info written in such a perfect means? I have a venture that I’m just now running on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I find It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I hope to offer one thing back and aid others like you helped me.
Saved as a favorite, I love your site!
wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Simply want to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is just cool and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.Feel free to surf to my blog post :: free xbox live codes (Margarette)
Hey there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!
Your way of telling the whole thing in this post is really good, every one can effortlessly be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
Hi, after reading this awesome article i am too glad to share my experience here with colleagues.
Ford did not invent the automobile, he simply invented a method to produce cars in mass volumes and make them available for virtually anyone wishing to purchase a horse-less carriage. Anyone who expects a source of power from the transformation of these atoms is talking moonshine” Ernst Rutherford, 1933 22. A huge bonus of board books is the thin coating of laminate that lets you wipe them clean of whatever lands on them, be it food, dirt, drool, or any of the more unpalatable substances that baby boys care to share with their favourite book.
Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
The techniques mentioned in this paragraph about to increase traffic at you own weblog are really fastidious, thanks for such nice paragraph.
Hi there to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this site, and your views are pleasant for new viewers.
What you’ll need would be to obtain the top a particular from them which can give you some one of a variety and different codes by means of which you may locate a thing new. At that spot, you possibly can choose any merchandise you need, click the specific item and purchase the place for delivery. Especially for claims in which suggest that their own gain from this complete exercise is to discover the performance, levels of their own codes have a greater probability of getting genuine.
I seriously love your site.. Great colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create my own personal site and would like to learn where you got this from or exactly what the theme is called. Many thanks!
This is my first time go to see at here and i am truly happy to read everthing at one place.
If you don’t already have one hit the +1 icon and then hit the Create profile and +1 button and proceed with creating your profile including a +1. Nonetheless, the crew wants to produce the show through this technique as single-camera setup gives the director more control over every shot. In the West, the employment experience of the next couple of generations will be dramatically different from that of the 20th century.
Thanks a lot for the helpful write-up. It is also my opinion that mesothelioma cancer has an particularly long latency period of time, which means that signs of the disease may well not emerge right until 30 to 50 years after the initial exposure to asbestos. Pleural mesothelioma, that is certainly the most common style and impacts the area about the lungs, will cause shortness of breath, torso pains, along with a persistent cough, which may bring on coughing up our blood.
I have learned new things by means of your blog. One other thing I want to say is always that newer personal computer os’s often allow more memory for use, but they likewise demand more ram simply to perform. If an individual’s computer is not able to handle a lot more memory and also the newest application requires that storage increase, it can be the time to shop for a new Computer system. Thanks
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
When someone writes an article he/she maintains the image of a user in his/her brain that how a user can know it. Thus that’s why this paragraph is amazing. Thanks!
I like this web site because so much utile material on here : D.
Does the professional SEO Company in India offer the services that you need. The growth of Facebook and Twitter along with some other social channels is really helping to make the web even more interactive than it already was. Searchers often just look at the first ten sites displayed by Google so if you aren’t there then that is a cause for worry.
I think the admin of this website is genuinely working hard for his website, for the reason that here every stuff is quality based material.
My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking at your web page for a second time.
I intended to write you a very small remark to give thanks yet again for your wonderful strategies you’ve shown at this time. This has been quite pretty open-handed with you to deliver publicly what many of us would have marketed as an ebook to help with making some cash for themselves, particularly considering that you could have tried it if you wanted. Those guidelines as well worked to provide a fantastic way to fully grasp the rest have similar dreams like my own to know way more when it comes to this issue. I’m sure there are a lot more enjoyable occasions up front for those who scan through your blog post.
Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips and hints for rookie blog writers?I’d certainly appreciate it.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Hi there! I know this is kind of off-topic however I needed to ask. Does running a well-established website such as yours require a lot of work? I’m completely new to operating a blog however I do write in my journal every day. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and views online. Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!
This website really has all the information and facts I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
I love reading through an article that will make people think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!
I simply want to mention I am just newbie to blogs and honestly enjoyed you’re web site. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have awesome posts. With thanks for revealing your web site.
girls are genius when it comes to mixing the art of dancing and the art of getting attractive at the identical time.|The suit described the abuse suffered by girls at the northern Minnesota
myIjd6 some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this site is real user friendly !.
vIDlCB There is a psychological vitamin between the virtual job and social functioning in following these components.
I think this is a real great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
my review here Where can I find the best online creative writing courses?
There is evidently a lot to know about this. I feel you made various good points in features also.
I was reading through some of your blog posts on this website and I conceive this website is rattling instructive! Retain posting.
So that as why this piece of writing is amazing. Thanks!
I truly appreciate this blog.Really looking forward to read more.
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Really thank you! Great.
Really informative blog post. Really Cool.
Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending
I am so grateful for your post.Really thank you! Awesome.
you might have an incredible blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs rather more consideration. I?ll probably be again to read rather more, thanks for that info.
Really informative post. Awesome.
Imprinted Items In the digital age, you all find now more strategies of promotional marketing than previously before
I appreciate you sharing this blog. Will read on…
What as up, just wanted to tell you, I loved this post. It was practical. Keep on posting!
This is one awesome blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Appreciate you sharing, great article. Really Great.
Really enjoyed this article post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Regardless, I am definitely delighted I discovered it and I all be bookmarking it and
Thank you for your blog.Really thank you! Want more.
Of course, what a splendid website and instructive posts, I definitely will bookmark your website.Have an awsome day!
Im thankful for the article post.Thanks Again. Will read on
This is a topic that is near to my heart Best wishes! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Regards for all your efforts that you have put in this. Very interesting information.
Some truly prime blog posts on this web site , saved to favorites.
What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its helped me. Great job.
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful article. Thanks for providing this info.
your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects?
Very nice post. I definitely appreciate this website. Continue the good work!
There is clearly a lot to realize about this. I suppose you made certain good points in features also.
wow, awesome blog post.Really thank you!
Major thanks for the article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Lovely just what I was searching for. Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.