Maine Mendoza dapat ilagay na lang ng fans sa kulungan

Mahirap ispilengin ang mga tagasuporta ni Yaya Dub, magugulo sila, sala sila sa init at sala sa lamig. Palaaway ang mga tagahanga ng dalaga, matatalas ang dila, parang nakasanayan na nila ang pang-aaway ng mga manunulat at personalidad na hindi umaayon sa kanilang idolo ang mga opinyon at komento.

Ilang personalidad na ba ang kanilang bina-bash nang dahil lang sa insekuridad? Mapalapit lang si Alden sa ibang artista ay nagsasamulaw na ang mga tagahanga ni Maine, ‘yun ang mga taong hindi nakasambot ng malawak na pag-iisip nang magpaulan ang langit, kaya puro away ang kanilang hanap.

Hindi kami napupuruhan ng mga ito, wala naman kasi kaming kahit anong social media account, ang ibang hindi nag-iisip ay bina-bash kami sa pamamagitan ng aming mga posers.

Matitindi ang mga taong ito, konting pansin lang kay Maine ay wagas na wagas na ang kanilang pambibira, bakit kaya hindi na lang nila ikulong si Maine sa cage at saka nila titigan nang maghapon at magdamag?

At sila-sila sa loob ay nagbabangayan na rin, nagkakagulo sila, ganu’n talaga ang nangyayari kapag kapos sa pang-unawa ang mga sangkot sa kuwento.

Maraming loveteam ngayon, pero kakaiba ang atake ng mga fans ni Maine, nakakaalarma tuloy na dahil sa kagaganyan nila ay baka sila mismo ang humila sa kanilang idolo pababa.

Panahon na para disiplinahin ang mga taong may makikitid ang pang-unawa. Hindi sila dapat ipinagtatanggol, ang dapat sa kanila ay sinusuheto, para magising sila sa katotohanan na maling-mali na ang kanilang mga ginagawa at marami na silang nasasagasaan-nasasaktang mga personalidad.

Ang pinakahuling personalidad na inuupakan ng mga tagahanga ni Maine Mendoza ay sina Julie Anne San Jose at Patricia Tumulak ng Eat Bulaga.

Masyado ba silang nai-insecure sa magagandang babaeng personalidad na ito na kaibigan lang naman ni Alden? Bawal nang makipagkaibigan at makipaglapit si Alden sa ibang artista, ganu’n ba, dahil baka maagaw ito kay Maine?

Workshop pa more para kay Maine Mendoza

Anumang oras ay sisimulan na ang pelikulang pagbibidahan nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza. Kinumpirma ‘yun sa Eat Bulaga nu’ng nakaraang Sabado na itiniyempo pa sa ikasiyam na buwang anibersaryo ng AlDub loveteam.

Walang dapat alalahanin kay Alden, lutung-luto na ang Pambansang Bae sa pag-arte, hindi lang ito basta guwapo dahil may kipkip na husay sa pagganap ang sikat na aktor.

Ang kailangang maghanda nang husto sa una nilang tambalan ay si Maine Mendoza, kulang na kulang sa emosyon ang ipinakita niyang pagganap sa episode nila ni Alden nu’ng Mahal Na Araw sa noontime show, solong-solo na sana niya ang moment pero kapos na kapos ang ibinigay na acting ni Yaya Dub.

Workshop pa more ang kailangan ni Maine, may istorya ang pelikula, hindi ‘yun simpleng pagda-dubsmash lang at pagngiwi-ngiwi na karaniwan niyang ipinakikita sa kalyeserye.

Ngayon din ay kailangang patunayan ng kanilang mga tagasuporta na nand’yan lang sila, hindi ‘yung puro pang-aaway sa mga pesonalidad na napapalapit kay Alden at sa mga tabloid writers ang inaatupag nila, negang-nega ang magiging dating ng pelikula ng kanilang mga idolo kapag ipinagpatuloy pa ng iba nilang mga tagahanga ang pagmamaangas nang wala sa lugar.

Napakalaki ng partisipasyon sa buhay ng mga artista ng public perception. Kapag puro away ang gusto ng mga fans ay siguradong magkakaroon ‘yun ng epekto sa karera ng kanilang mga idolo. Negatibong epekto.

Tingnan na lang natin kung may ibubuga sa acting si Maine. Mangutang siya ng talento kay Alden para sa unang sultada pa lang ay meron na siyang puhunan.