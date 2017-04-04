Magnitude 5.4 rock Batangas province

DUBAI – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook Batangas province and other areas on Tuesday, 4:58 p.m, UAE time.

According to media reports in the Philippines, the epicenter of the earthquake was located seven kilometers northwest of Tingloy town, Batangas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the quake was felt as Intenstiy 4 in Makati City and Obando, Bulacan, and Intensity 3 in Mandaluyong City, Quezon City, General Trias and Dasmarinas in Cavite, Santa Ana in Manila and in Lucena City in Quezon.

It was felt as Intensity 2 in Talisay, Batangas and Pasig.

The earthquake was labeled as “moderately strong.”

The label can be felt like the passing of a heavy track and can rattle wood-framed building.

The agency said in a news.abs-cbn.com report that no major damage was expected from the earthquake, however, they warned of aftershocks.

Few more minutes after the earthquake, a magnitude 4.6 was recorded in the same area.

The earthquake, according to the agency, will not cause a tsunami.

“Ang characteristics po ng pagkilos ng fault diyan sa Batangas-Mindoro area ay horizontal. Hindi po yan nagpapa-angat ng tubig para mag-cause ng tsunami,” Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said.