‘Madelloko Loka’ show is crazy beautiful

Dubai – Based local artist and comedienne Madel Echevarria was successful in staging her very first comedy show and mini-concert called “Madelloko Loka” last Feb 24 at Mahalika, President Hotel.

With a brilliant show title, “Madelloko Loka” just got crazy with a full-packed venue with cheering audience waiting for her appearance.

Everyone was greeted with pleasant usherettes offering each guest with ‘welcome flowers’ as they took their respective seats to enjoy the prepared entertainment.

The show opened with a production number from kids Ian Cris Tocle, Trixia Galedo, Josh Labing-isa, Rhaila Tomakin-Adaza, Vincent Arnold Pacatang and Theo John Nino Sosa bringing that “Highschool Musical” feel.

Madel set the mood as she performed Sia’s ‘Titanium’ and Rihanna’s pop chart-topping ‘Where have you been’.

She welcomed everyone including her special guests, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortez together with wife Yasmin. She naturally injected humor at every spiel that elicited peals of laughter from the audience.

‘Buhay sa Dubai’ vlogger (video blogger) Junie Sorsona hosted a ‘hot seat’ interview with Echavarria to know her better. Echavarria managed to change-wardrobe wearing an elegant ball gown.

The very first ‘Visayan Music Festival’ champ is actually from Carmen, Agusan. She is a mother of five and has been striving hard to raise her children. She channels her singing and comic talents in performing and entertaining various events and private functions.

The gown is just perfect since the event is also a celebration of her birthday. A debut cotillion-like event was held as 36 male guests offered their individual roses to Madel as guests Bibo Mendoza and Viljoe Branzuela serenaded her with love songs. A grand cake was blown, sliced and shared by everyone too.

A special treat was given by Mudassar Jackson, a known impersonator of the late Michael Jackson through the song “Black or White”. Echevarria later joined him on-stage as ‘Tuna Turner’ impersonating the music icon Tina Turner through the song “Proud Mary”.

The Dubai’s homegrown comic diva returned to stage as ‘Wonderwoman’ with Batman and Superman-costumed Tom Alvarado and Alvin Pancito. The superheroes belted Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding out for a Hero”.

Actor and host of ‘Pinoy After Hours’, Emil Barcenilla joined her through a song and she thanked everyone for coming.

Myself, DJ Charlene Agoncillo (Pinas Music Zone), Sharon (Pinoy After Hours) and Josie Romulo (Tatak Pinoy) were the hosts of the event.

The night went crazy as she went ‘gaga’ through her performances and amusing punch lines. As to her beauty secret… she still proves that “laughter is the best medicine”…

www.pinasmusiczone.com