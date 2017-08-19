Maasinhons sa UAE unite through fiesta

DUBAI – Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who hail from Maasin City, Southern Leyte, celebrated their fiesta on Friday, August 11.

Held at Asiana Hotel, Dubai, the group joined together to officially be part of the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Through the celebration, the Maasinhons also announced their elected officers.

Officers of Maasinhon sa UAE

President – Aileen Siangyco

Vice President – Dawing Valdez

Secretary – Sandro Baa

Treasurer – Arvin Dajao

Committee Heads

Membership – Joy Necosia

Events – Eppie Duarte

Social Media – Joan Mengorio

Emirate Representative

Dubai – Grace Irong

Sharjah – Dennis Hernandez

Abu Dhabi / Al Ain – Jun Panilawon

Northern Emirates – Connie Pajao

According to Siangyco, the group has been in touch with each other in the UAE as early as 2006. However, they conducted get together ever since then and help their own kababayan on their own.

With the new move, the group is more committed to helping more for their community in the country. Maasin City is the birthplace of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Through this, the Maasinhons sa UAE have been inspired to practice comradery and bayanihan.

In their official logo, Dennis Lim designed it in such a manner where it reflected the identity of the Maasinhons in the UAE.

He placed the Burj Al Arab to represent the UAE and the Old Baluarte de Maasin to represent Maasin City. The structure is one of the oldest ones in Maasin, a famous tower to see any upcoming enemies charging towards their place.

The Filipino placed an arc to represent unity in the community, shades of yellow to show the group is solid, and the UAE flag colors.

Aside from the fiesta celebration, Filipino Achiever and Kabayan of the Year Nominee 2016, Clemence Tan Montecillo, was awarded as the Most Outstanding Member in the Maasinhon sa UAE.

Siangyco further shared during the event that they will be announcing upcoming events soon. She encouraged members to stay updated at their Facebook group for more information.