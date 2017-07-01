Ang anak ni Gretchen Barretto na si Dominique ang naging dahilan upang humingi ng tawad si La Gretta sa kanyang pamangkin na si Claudia Barretto.
Nitong nakaraang araw ay nagpawala ng maaanghang na salita ang dating sexy actress laban sa isa sa paborito niyang pamangkin dahil sa nasabi ng huli sa launching ng kanyang music album.
Sa interview kay Claudia, naitanong sa kanya kung hindi ba ito nagwu-worry na maikumpara sa kanyang Tita na naglabas din ng music album a few years back.
Hindi nagustuhan ni Greta ang sagot nito kaya muling nagpawala ito ng maaanghang na salita to the point na tinawag niya ito bilang isang ungrateful child.
Alam naman ng buong mundo ang away ng aktres sa kanyang mga kapatid kabilang na ang ina ni Claudia na si Marjorie.
Pero sa pamamagitan nga ni Dominique na pinakiusapan ang kanyang nanay na i-spare si Claudia, patawarin ito at intindihin.
Nakita naman daw niya ang point ng kanyang anak, kaya agad naman itong nagpost sa kanyang IG para humingi ng tawad sa kanyang pamangkin.
Sa kabilang banda ay ganun din ang ginawa ni Claudia. Humingi rin ito ng tawad sa kanyang Tita at nagpaliwanag pa ito na taken out of proportion ang kanyang sinabi at bilang baguhan sa showbiz, hindi pa nito alam kung paano ang tamang sagot sa mga interview. Towards the end ay tinawag pa niya na “mama” na siya naman talagang tawag niya sa kanyang tita.
*****
Sa unang pagkakataon ay ipinakita ni Sarah Lahbati sa miyembro ng entertainment press ang promise ring na ibinigay sa kanya ng kanyag partner na si Richard Gutierrez.
Suot-suot niya ito sa advance screening ng pelikulang “Ang Pagsanib kay Lea dela Cruz.”
Pahayag ng Kapamilya actress tungkol sa promise ring, “I’m wearing our promise ring tonight, it’s our
promise ring.
“That’s all I can say.
“The right time will come (for marriage).
“Actually, matagal na niya itong ibinigay, when we were in LA (Los Angeles).
“I think mga four years ago.”
Dahil nga raw rito, mas secured ang pakiramdam niya na kahit hindi pa sila kasal, alam niyang si Richard na ang makakasama niya habambuhay.
Aniya, “Oh yes, I have the best life ever.
“I’m so happy and I wish I couldn’t wish for anything [else].
“Darating din tayo diyan, malapit na.”
Ano naman ang pangako sila sa isa’t isa?
Mabilis niyang tugon, “’Wag na, sa amin na lang yun.
“I have shared so many na kaya sa amin na lang yun.”
Dahil uso ngayon ang June brides, winish ba niya na maging June bride siya sa mga darating na araw?
Saad ng Kapamilya actress, “Mainit ang June, ano ba ang buwan na malamig?
“December? Ah, baka November bride.
“Ayoko nang mainit kasi mahuhulas ako. Ha-ha-ha!
“Kung malapit na? We’ll see, we’ll see.
But yeah, I’m wearing our promise ring tonight.”
Samantala, halinlinan raw sila ni Richard Gutierrez sa pag-aasikaso kay Zion lalo na ngayon na pareho silang busy sa kani-kanilang careers.
Kapag nagkasabay naman daw sila ng trabaho, dinadala niya ang kanyang anak sa set dahil hindi niya ito mapabayaan.
Sa sobrang abala nila pareho, ipinagpaliban muna nila ang kanilang vacation sa Europe.
*****
Pinagpipiyestahan ng social media world ang term na “sang’gre” after ng very successful pilot episode ng ‘La Luna Sangre’ ng ABS-CBN.
Kahit ang direktor na si Mark Reyes na siyang nasa likod ng ngayo’y classic nang ‘Encantadia’ ng GMA 7 ay dumepensa pang since 2006 daw ay ginagamit na nila ang naturang term kaya’t hindi sila “guilty” sa akusasyon ng panggagaya.
Well, ganyan naman talaga ang kahit na anong proyekto na may mga bidang big stars. Intriga pa more para lang may pag-usapan.
At the end of the day naman ay ang satisfaction at pag-appreciate and patronage ng televiewers ang magde-determine ng “success”.
Basta kami, hindi pa namin gaanong nakukunek sa mga bagay-bagay ang ibig sabihin ng salita dahil sa totoo lang, ang meaning nitong “blood” ang bukod tanging alam naming pakahulugan ng Spanish origin word.
Hindi namin pinangarap “duguin” o “magdanak ng dugo” ang netizens para lang malaman kung sino ang nagpasimuno at nanggaya kanino noh!
