Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola bond stronger than ever

DUBAI – After numerous netizens have bashed Jessy Mendiola, her own man Luiz Manzano defended the Kapamilya star from all the negativism.

The comments started after Manzano hurt himself recently while taping in one of his shows, while Mendiola was in South Korea also working, a pep.ph report said.

He also assured that their relationship was not on the rocks and that the stories were false.

“Trabaho, nagtrabaho naman siya. Hindi naman siya nagbakasyon, trabaho yun. Napakainosente, may trabaho siya sa Korea, income niya yun,” Manzano was quoted as saying in the report.

He stated that anyone who searches for the wrong would always find even the slightest mistake in a person.

The Filipino actor was first seen in crutches during his appearance at ‘ASAP’ and ‘The Voice Teens’ recently showing that his right foot was in a cast due to a fracture after experiencing a minor accident.

Manzano shared that Mendiola is one very caring person and she proves this through her actions.

“Di ba, may crutches nga ako, kunwari sa bahay ko, magsi-CR lang ako, tutulungan pa niya talaga ko. Siya ang magbubukas ng mga pinto, siya ang hahawak ng crutches, sobra yung alaga,” he mentioned, adding that he was doing well.

Meeting the father

Proving that the pair was stronger than ever, Mendiola posted a photo of her with the two special men in her life – her father and Manzano.

Captioning the moment in a simple heart emoji, the Filipina actress expressed joy in the photo. The last time she was reunited with her British-Lebanese father was in 2014.

Mendiola’s gym instructor even commented on the photo hinting that Manzano has finally met his “future father-in-law”.

The Kapamilya actor said in the report that they have already talked about their future plans and were not in a rush.

“Napag-uusapan namin, we are planning. She’s 24, I’m 36. Twelve years yung age gap. Medyo nagiging factor nang kaunti kasi marami pa siyang gustong gawin, asikasuhin. In two years?” he beamed.