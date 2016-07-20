Longer validity, less hassle

EditorialSeparate bills have been filed this month both at the House of Representatives and at the Senate which seek to lengthen the validity period of the Philippine passport.

Former president and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Senator Ralph Recto proposed to amend Section 10 of Republic Act 8239, or the Philippine Passport Act of 1996, so that the validity of passport can be lengthened from five to 10 years.

Arroyo, in her House Bill No. 487, said “a five-year passport validity is rather too short given the tedious process and cost it requires to obtain or renew a passport.”

In filing the proposed law at the lower House, the former president cited Article III Section 6 of the Constitution which states that the right to travel shall not be impaired except in the interest of national security, public safety or public health as may be provided by law.

“This bill therefore seeks to enhance the Filipinos’ unimpaired exercise of their constitutional right to travel by increasing the validity of regular passports issued from five years to 10 years,” she said.

Currently, a Philippine passport has a validity of only five years from the date of issue. Aside from being a travel document, it also serves as a primary national identity document issued to Filipinos since there is no national identification card system in the country.

Aside from the frequent travelers, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will also benefit from the proposed lengthening of the passport validity period.

Arroyo was still detained at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City when she filed the bill earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Recto called the bill he proposed at the Senate “a commonsensical anti-red tape measure which should have been done a long time ago.”

He said lengthening the expiry date of this important document will spare the holder of the hassle of applying for renewal, not to mention the amount an applicant needs to pay.

In his bill, Recto noted the inconveniences experienced by OFWs in securing a passport.

He said most OFWs are allowed to return to the Philippines for a vacation from two weeks to a month, while the processing of applications and renewal of passports can take up to 15 days, excluding the number of days an applicant would need to wait to secure an appointment.

He said this might be too short a time for OFWs to secure new passports.

It is true that many – if not all – OFWs on vacation who need to renew their passports spend almost their entire time of vacation in queues for multiple government-issued permits needed for the renewal.

While the bill extends the expiry of a passport to a decade, it will not, however, apply to minors as international conventions require that they be issued five-year passport due to the fact that the physical appearance of children could change substantially within that period.

The bill also grants the Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs the right to limit the validity of a passport to less than 10 years if he deems that national security, public safety or public health or whenever the applicant’s supporting documents appear inadequate.

