Longer validity, less hassle

Separate bills have been filed this month both at the House of Representatives and at the Senate which seek to lengthen the validity period of the Philippine passport.
Former president and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Senator Ralph Recto proposed to amend Section 10 of Republic Act 8239, or the Philippine Passport Act of 1996, so that the validity of passport can be lengthened from five to 10 years.
Arroyo, in her House Bill No. 487, said “a five-year passport validity is rather too short given the tedious process and cost it requires to obtain or renew a passport.”
In filing the proposed law at the lower House, the former president cited Article III Section 6 of the Constitution which states that the right to travel shall not be impaired except in the interest of national security, public safety or public health as may be provided by law.
“This bill therefore seeks to enhance the Filipinos’ unimpaired exercise of their constitutional right to travel by increasing the validity of regular passports issued from five years to 10 years,” she said.
Currently, a Philippine passport has a validity of only five years from the date of issue. Aside from being a travel document, it also serves as a primary national identity document issued to Filipinos since there is no national identification card system in the country.
Aside from the frequent travelers, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will also benefit from the proposed lengthening of the passport validity period.
Arroyo was still detained at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City when she filed the bill earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Recto called the bill he proposed at the Senate “a commonsensical anti-red tape measure which should have been done a long time ago.”
He said lengthening the expiry date of this important document will spare the holder of the hassle of applying for renewal, not to mention the amount an applicant needs to pay.
In his bill, Recto noted the inconveniences experienced by OFWs in securing a passport.
He said most OFWs are allowed to return to the Philippines for a vacation from two weeks to a month, while the processing of applications and renewal of passports can take up to 15 days, excluding the number of days an applicant would need to wait to secure an appointment.
He said this might be too short a time for OFWs to secure new passports.
It is true that many – if not all – OFWs on vacation who need to renew their passports spend almost their entire time of vacation in queues for multiple government-issued permits needed for the renewal.
While the bill extends the expiry of a passport to a decade, it will not, however, apply to minors as international conventions require that they be issued five-year passport due to the fact that the physical appearance of children could change substantially within that period.
The bill also grants the Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs the right to limit the validity of a passport to less than 10 years if he deems that national security, public safety or public health or whenever the applicant’s supporting documents appear inadequate.
I think this is among the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
absent absorb absurd abulia abulic abused abuser abuses. snazzier sneakers sneakier sneakily sneaking sneaping snedding sneerers. assertor assessed assesses assessor assholes assignat assigned assignee.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply great and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
Great paintings! That is the type of info that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this put up upper! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. many thanks
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos
Very good write-up. I definitely appreciate this website. Keep writing!
It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again!
Yup, you are accurate Google is the finest for blogging, Googleís weblog as well come quickly in search engines too.
What’s up Dear, are you in fact visiting this web page daily, if so afterward you will absolutely take nice experience.
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I am very glad to see your post. Thanks so much and i’m taking a look forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Hi to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this web page, and your views are pleasant designed for new viewers.
He also added a divinatory which means to the text on the cards. However, playing cards are usually read in a flow, connecting 1 card to the next. Another unique present of Gemini is youthfulness.My weblog psychicsource.com, Fatima,
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the topic and found a good number of people will have the same opinion with your blog.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this web site needs a lot more consideration. I’ll probably be once more to read significantly much more, thanks for that info.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and may come back down the road. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great work, have a nice morning!
Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Spending some time and actual effort to make a good article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never seem to get anything done.
Thanks to my father who informed me regarding this webpage, this weblog is genuinely awesome.
Hi there, You have done a great job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this site daily, this site is in fact fastidious and the people are really sharing good thoughts.
YouTube contains not simply humorous and humorous video lessons but also it consists of learning related movies.
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Howdy! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects? Thanks a lot!
This is what can be done with silicones that would be surgically put in under the breast. Plenty of Leopard Sharks in the deeper parts, schooling Chevron Barracudas, Batfish and hunting Tunas. Ferrari was going through a slump, the Delorean was made of tinfoil and no disrespect to the French, but the Venturi was hardly a supercar thoroughbred.
Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hello Thank You For Creating And Sharing This Really Entertaining Blog Post Keep Up The Great Work! I Posted A Backlink To My Activate Windows Post To Share With You How To Activate Windows 7 Ultimate 64 Bit! Enjoy!
certainly like your web-site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll definitely come back again.
I loved as much as you’ll obtain carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you want be turning in the following. sick unquestionably come more until now once more since exactly the similar nearly very ceaselessly inside case you protect this hike.
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and interesting, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something that not enough people are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I stumbled across this during my search for something relating to this.
If you want to change a watch to me.
I have realized that car insurance companies know the cars and trucks which are at risk from accidents along with risks. They also know what types of cars are inclined to higher risk as well as the higher risk they have got the higher the particular premium fee. Understanding the basic basics involving car insurance will allow you to choose the right kind of insurance policy that can take care of your family needs in case you get involved in any accident. Appreciate your sharing the actual ideas with your blog.
You made some really good points there. I looked on the internet for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Article writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with then you can write if not it is complicated to write.
This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
This association educates a group of dentists to be able to provide a better service to patients. The knowledgeable cosmetic dentist keeps themselves updated with the latest technology and focuses at educating the patient about maintaining optimal oral health. Yesterday’s ill-fitting, painful, and dysfunctional dentures are a thing of the past with today’s dental implant techniques.
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and also the rest of the site is really good.
Hey! I understand this is sort of off-topic however I had to ask. Does running a well-established website like yours take a large amount of work? I’m brand new to running a blog but I do write in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my personal experience and views online. Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!
Thanks for your tips about this blog. A single thing I would like to say is the fact that purchasing electronic devices items in the Internet is not new. The truth is, in the past few years alone, the market for online electronics has grown substantially. Today, you will find practically any specific electronic gadget and tools on the Internet, which include cameras plus camcorders to computer pieces and games consoles.
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
Amazing video, really a good quality, this YouTube video touched me a lot in terms of features.
Some really nice stuff on this website , I enjoy it.
V1hf9b PRADA OUTLET ONLINE ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
I really liked your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
It as really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
This is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise info Thank you for sharing this one. A must read post!
There is perceptibly a bunch to realize about this. I feel you made certain nice points in features also.
really pleasant piece of writing on building up new weblog.
A round of applause for your blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Unfortunately, fanminds did not present at the GSummit, so their slides are not included. I\ ad love to hear more about their projects. Please get in touch! Jeff at gamification dot co
Thanks for the blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
Thank you for your blog.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Very clear internet site, thanks for this post.
Say, you got a nice article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!
There is apparently a bunch to realize about this. I suppose you made some nice points in features also.
Thank you for helping out, excellent information. The four stages of man are infancy, childhood, adolescence, and obsolescence. by Bruce Barton.
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most guys will consent with your site.
Just Browsing While I was surfing today I saw a great post concerning
wow, awesome blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I truly appreciate this article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Thanks Again.
You may find two to three new levels inside L. a. Weight loss and any one someone is incredibly important. Initial stage may be real melting away rrn the body. lose weight
say about this article, in my view its in fact
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post. Really Cool.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Major thankies for the blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Very nice article. I definitely love this website. Keep writing!
I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking everywhere for this! Thank God I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thx again
whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, many people are hunting around for this info, you can aid them greatly.
Im thankful for the article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I truly love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme.
Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This site is something that’s needed on the internet, someone with a little originality!
It as not that I want to copy your web site, but I really like the layout. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it tailor made?
Normally I don at learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite great post.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!
This is one awesome blog post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I think, that you commit an error. Let as discuss it.
I truly appreciate this article.Much thanks again. Cool.
This text is worth everyone as attention. When can I find out more?
Im thankful for the article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Very good post. I am facing a few of these issues as well..
marc jacobs outlet ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
This very blog is without a doubt entertaining as well as amusing. I have found a lot of handy stuff out of this blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Cheers!
I think this is a real great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I truly appreciate this blog post. Cool.
The most effective and clear News and why it means quite a bit.
I think other web site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
It as difficult to find educated people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Rattling great information can be found on site.
off the field to Ballard but it falls incomplete. Brees has
Thankyou for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
What as up, just wanted to tell you, I loved this blog post. It was helpful. Keep on posting!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Thank you for another fantastic article. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.