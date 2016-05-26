Loan restructuring plan to avoid police case | How to get divorced in Dubai

Loan restructuring plan to avoid police case

Atty. Barney, I have a personal loan and credit card. I was never late with my payments but due to financial difficulties, I defaulted for both accounts in the past 6 months. Recently, I received a text message from my bank that a cheque amounting to AED 55,000 was deposited and bounced because of insufficient funds. I’ve been in constant communication with the bank and I’m doing my best to pay them monthly. So far, they are not telling me about filing a case but I’m just worried that they might do that. Can they file a case against me? Can they prevent me from leaving UAE? – Sherry

Your bank can file a police case against you pursuant to Article 401 of the UAE Penal Code:

Article 401

A punishment of confinement of one month to three years, or a fine of a minimum of AED 1,000 shall be inflicted on any person who, in bad faith draws a cheque with no existing or drawable provision.

The fine print of your loan agreement with the bank contains terms and conditions obliging you to pay all your purchases plus interest, late charge, over limit penalty, annual membership fee and other applicable bank charges. Due to the default payments you made for the last 6 months, the bank deposited the guarantee cheque you have issued them during your loan and credit card application. Once a police case has been filed against you, you will not be able to leave the country. A police case comes with an automatic travel ban.

You can request from your bank a loan restructuring plan that is convenient for you. A loan restructuring plan is a modification of your payment terms and conditions. You may also opt to seek consolidation of your two accounts. Remember however that before making any payment, an agreement or settlement letter has to be given to you. This agreement or settlement letter should contain the full amount of your restructured loan, interest charge per year, monthly installment, and payment schedule. The settlement letter has to be under the bank’s letterhead and signed by the authorized signatory.

How to get divorced in Dubai

Atty. Barney, what is the divorce process here in Dubai? I understand that if I get divorced in the UAE, it will not be recognized in the Philippines but it will be recognized in this country allowing me to marry again in Dubai. I married a Syrian and he went back to Syria without informing me 2 years ago. I want to move on now and marry my new boyfriend. Also, is Talaq binding? Please advise. – Rosemarie

Your understanding on the effect of divorce is correct. The Family Code of the Philippines does not recognize divorce obtained by a Filipino in another jurisdiction. However, if the divorce is initiated by the non-Filipino partner, the divorce will be recognized in the Philippines capacitating the Filipino partner to remarry. The process of divorce in Dubai starts with the registration with the court’s Moral and Family Guidance Section. A marriage counselor will mediate between the husband and wife for a possible reconciliation. If saving the marriage is unlikely, the case will be endorsed to the courts so the judge can determine if sufficient reasons exist to grant the divorce. Talaq is a form of divorce in which the husband repudiates the marriage by saying “talaq” (I divorce you) three times is merely a symbolic gesture and is not legally enforceable unless validated by the courts.