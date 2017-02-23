LizQuen team up’s kilig factor intensifies in ‘My Ex and Whys’

DUBAI – Box office hit ‘My Ex and Whys’ reminded the audience that love conquers all again.

Topbilled by Liza Soberano and Enriqe Gil, the Filipino romantic comedy drama film follows the story of a former playboy, Gio (Gil), trying to prove to his ex-girlfriend, Cali (Soberano), that he has already changed.

Cali, on the other hand, struggles to find the answer to the question, “Why do you still love someone who has hurt you?”

According to an Instagram post of Star Cinema, the movie has crossed the PhP100-million mark after just three days since it premiered in the Philippines on February 15 in 250 screens nationwide.

The movies that starred Gil and Soberano – ‘Just the Way You Are’ and ‘Everyday I Love You’ – have each barely passed the PhP100 million mark.

Since its airing in the UAE last week, LizQuen fans have been dashing to the cinemas to witness the ‘kilig’ of the onscreen couple.

“I liked the movie, the kilig has been hyped and the chemistry mas lalong lumakas unlike sa mga dati nilang movies,” Roman Duenas, a restaurant staffer, said.

He watched the film together with his cousin in Al Ghurair Mall last week.

He also added that the movie is a must watch and an eye opener at the same time.

Asked what was his favorite part? Duenas noted: “The time when Cali decided to forgive Gio and realized what she did was wrong. I know for a fact na mali ang manloko, but still, she [Cali] needs to understand that Gio is a changed man.”

What’s more exciting about the movie was because it was partly shot in South Korea. Based on a rappler.com report, it was Liza and Enrique’s dream to go in the country. It was also the first time for many of the cast to visit Korea.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, the ‘My Ex and Whys’ is the first movie project that LizQuen worked with the director.

Soberano, Gil and Molina previously worked together on the primetime show “Forevermore” back in 2014.

Also featuring Dominic Roque, Joey Marquez, and Ryan Bang, ‘My Ex and Whys’ will still be available on Novo cinemas in Al Ghurair until Wednesday, March 1.

By: Ryan Namia