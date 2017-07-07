Lito R. Navarro Influential Migrant Leader in Taiwan

Lito Rayman Navarro is an influential migrant leader based in Kaohsiung Hsien, Taiwan. At the age of 41, he is being looked up to in the Filipino community as an elder whose passion to serve is beyond approach. He has not only proven to be an exemplary Overseas Filipino Worker who brought honor to the Philippines but an outstanding Filipino willing to extend selfless contributions to his motherland and uplift the lives of his fellow countrymen.

He proved that distance is not a hindrance to a willing spirit making him completely worthy to be recognized as a recipient of the Bagong Bayani Award for Community and Social Service.

Love and respect

Despite working overseas, Navarro did not forget to give back to his countrymen. He spearheaded several advocacy work such as the establishment of a scholarship fund, medical outreach, cultural, sports and environmental programs through a local non-government organization known as the INARO-KABABALI/IYO. “At night before I call it a day, I initiate a bonding through the Facebook page of the organization I founded on August 23, 2014. I check the progress of our activities through the administrators that we have assigned to do the legwork of our projects. Proudly, I can say that since August last year when our group was formed, our membership has grown to almost 3,000 now. The members are all natives of Iba, Zambales who are scattered across the globe.

“It was my personal decision to work abroad – but of course I have to consider the future of my family. I have a simple family, loving parents who brought me up to be a good person.”

In 2001, he married Susana Ignacio. They have one son, Ian Ignacio Navarro, 13 who is enrolled in Grade 7 at the Virgen Milagrosa University.

A long way to go

To those who wish to follow his footsteps, these are his lines of wisdom. “Love your work. Give pride in everything you do. Give respect to everybody. You should know your rights and your obligations, as well. Think of your family way back in the Philippines. In doing so, you can achieved everything with less effort. Above all, love God for He will guide you every time, everywhere.”

He looks at the horizon with confidence and trust in the Infinite Maker. “I am presently fulfilling all my dreams and ambitions through the help of my employer here in Taiwan, who is continuously trusting me, and giving me work to support my family. It’s a long way to go, I presume, but with the help of the Almighty, nothing is impossible.”

By: Yul Espartero