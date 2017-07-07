Limit power consumption this summer – Dewa

DUBAI – The Dubai Electric and Water Authority (Dewa) urged Dubai residents to limit their power consumption this summer, particularly between midday and 6 p.m.
On these hours, according to a thenational.ae report, energy demand rises significantly in the summer when kids are off from school for two months and air conditioning is often used the entire day.
Saeed Al Tayer, chief executive of Dewa, said that the ultimate goal is to encourage energy conservation among all the residents in Dubai and promote sensible use of resources.
“Launching this annual campaign is part of our ongoing efforts to consolidate environmental sustainability and sustainable development of Dubai and the UAE.
“This is done by rationalizing the use of electricity, water and natural resources, and urging people to adopt a conscious and responsible way of life to ensure the sustainability of natural resources for generations to come,” he said.
Its official Twitter page, the government body posted an animation encouraging residents to avoid using common household appliances during peak-load hours from noon to six in the afternoon.
This initiative is part of Dewa’s campaign called “Let’s Make this Summer Green.”
“These efforts also support the Dubai Integrate Energy Strategy to reduce energy demand by 30 percent by 2030,” Al Tayer said.
In a statement, Dewa said that this initiative has reduced residential use of power by 19 percent and water by 28 percent from 2009 to 2016.
