Level up ang feelings

Kung totoo mang more than friends na rin ang namamagitan sa magkaibigang Angel Locsin at negosyanteng si Neil Arce, aba’y wala naman tayong nakikitang masama noh.
Kapwa naman sila libre at walang attachment kahit kaninuman. Kung nag-level-up man ang feelings nila into something intimate and romantic ay dapat lang siguro nilang panindigan noh.
Hindi na naman sila mga bata pa o teenager na dapat na mag-inarte at sa dami na rin siguro ng naranasan nila sa mga previous relations nila, eh mas dapat silang umaktong mature people.
******
Mixed ang reactions ng mga tao sa akusasyon ng isang mayamang negosyanteng Pinay sa Brunei kay dating Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.
Ayon sa aming napag-alaman, inimbita nga dun ang beauty queen kasama pa ang boyfriend nitong si Marlon Stockinger at pamilya niya.
Sinagot daw lahat ng naturang negosyante ang pamasahe at hotel ng mga ito sa kasunduang mag-meet and greet si Pia sa bagong bukas na negosyo ng Pinay millionaire.
Pero bukod daw sa hindi pagtupad ni Pia sa kasunduan ay nagpakita pa umano ito ng kagaspangan ng pag-uugali kaya naglitanya ang Pinay negosyante laban kina Pia and company.
Dedma ang kampo ni Pia hanggang sa makabalik ito sa bansa though may ilalabas daw itong official statement.
Mayroon din daw silang pruweba na video na magpapatunay na kabaliktaran ang pangyayari at sina Pia ang binastos.
Well???
*****
May bagong mas batang love team na susubukan ang ABS-CBN.
After ngang mag-klik this year sina Ronnie Alonte at Julia Barretto at Julia Barretto at Joshua Garcia, susugalan ng network ang tandem nina Diego Loyzaga at Sofia Andres.
Nagsimula na noong Lunes, April 24 ang “Pusong Ligaw” soap na sila ang magbibida though malalaki rin ang supporting cast sa kanila.
“Nervous and pressure siyempre. Pero tama po yung sinasabi lagi ng mga co-workers namin at nina direk to just enjoy every taping day, Hayaan na lang namin sa kanila ang pressure on how to make the soap worthy of [a] huge audience share and good ratings,” ang paliwanag nina Sofia at Diego sa isyung pressured ba sila na magtagumpay as ABS-CBN’s latest tandem to watch?
Sasamahan sila nina Enzo Pineda, Beauty Gonzales, Raymond Bagatsing, Bianca King, Joem Bascon at marami pang iba.
Mapapanood ang “Pusong Ligaw” tuwing hapon after “It’s Showtime” sa Kapamilya network.
*****
After almost a month na either solo ako o ang partner kong si Gretchen Fullido ang may ibang co-host sa programa naming Chismax sa DZMM teleradyo, masaya nga kaming nagkasama uli last April 23.
Dahil nga sa mga individual commitments namin here and abroad, laging bitin ang mga ka-Chismackers namin sa tandem naming dalawa.
But last Sunday was a blast as we gave our tele-viewers and listeners nothing but juicy and hot showbiz news.
Our social media accounts were totally flooded by messages and questions on our items especially on this former matinee idol who seemed to have finally met his match in the person of a hunk actor cum singer.
Mainit na mainit nga ang chismis na bukod sa good friendship at business partnership ay may mas malalim silang partnership, as in very intimate partnership.
May mga ka-chismackers tayong nagkukuwento na kakaiba nga raw ang mga tinginan, hampasan ng mga kamay, akbayan at yakapan ng dalawa lalo na kapag nalalasing sila.
Sumikat si matinee idol noong 90s sa parehong tv and movies at super active pa sa ngayon ang kanyang ka-love team, habang bagito naman sa showbiz si indie-actor-singer na lumaki sa abroad at mapangahas lagi sa mga movie roles niya lalo na kapag may “kabandingan o sexy scenes.”
