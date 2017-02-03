Lebanese crowned as Mr. Dubai 2016

DUBAI – A Lebanese who handles the Operations Department of a fashion store in Dubai has won the hearts of judges and audience last week as he was crowned as the Mr. Dubai 2016 at Rocky’s Cafe.
Ali Mahmoud Fahs, 25, battled it out against 17 other contenders during the pageant night. Most of the contenders were Indians and the rest were of various nationalities.
“Winning the crown was a great honor. Before the pageant, I did feel a lot pressure. I got a lot of motivation from my friends and family.
“When I was in the grand finale, I knew I stood a chance. The night before, I could not sleep from all the excitement,” Fahs, who also won Best in Talent special award, said.
When asked what he would like to advocate as the newest Mr. Dubai, he said that he’d like all the people with low self-esteem to push themselves higher and know their worth.
“Do not let your negative thoughts stop you. If you vision something good, then make it happen in reality. All it needs is practice to bring out every confidence,” Fahs said noting that he also wants to advocate peace and love for everyone.
He also mentioned that his likeability and confidence factors helped him when speaking up on the microphone and interacting with the crowd.
“When you’re humble yet confident, you can achieve anything. If you need something, you have to work hard for it.
“Listening to the organizers and practicing were very important. From the very start, I set my mind to blocking out anything that is negative against me. My focus was on positive things only,” he added,
His advice to those people who are into male pageants is to believe in oneself as joining a male pageant is a life changing experience.
“Develop a unique skill. For example, I know few people born with a talent and I am not of them. But it did not stop me from finding a way to win the show.
“I created my own talent by hard work and dedication. Make sure to ask the right people. Be different and you will stand out,” he said.
Fahs was raised in the UAE and on his personal time, he models and gives private sessions for people at gyms.
For his part, Mr. Dubai Founder Joe Hernandez said that self-development and opening doors of opportunity for the boys in the country are being achieved through this kind of male pageant.
“We, the organizers, are very satisfied with the results. Ali Fahs is a deserving winner. He is a total package. He not only got the looks and brains but he’s got talent as well,” he added.
Hernandez also said that they are planning to help Fahs to help create his own brand as Mr. Dubai 2016.
“We plan to get him registered in most modeling agencies and help him get some exposures in the fashion and advertising industries,” he added.
Other participants will also get a chance to get into modelling world according to Hernandez.
“So no one is left out. Everyone is a winner just by being in Mr. Dubai,” he said.
By: Ryan Namia
