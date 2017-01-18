HEALTH insurance for the majority of Philippine society is the least priority with only 44% of the population actually having some form of health insurance (according to a 2014 data by pan-Pacific life insurance association AIA Group). This even though 66% find health insurance to be important for a healthy living in our modern times.

Health insurance is usually found at the bottom of the monthly shopping list of the average Filipino simply because after deducting all the necessities of living, there is not much left for anything else. This sad reality should not be the case, but it is – especially for 28.9 million Filipinos who live on and below the poverty threshold.

Although overseas Filipino workers fare a little better than their families living in the country they are none the less equally at risk. This is due to the fact that majority of those who leave the country for jobs abroad do not know that they are covered, in one form or another, by a medical insurance. (This despite the fact deductions are made by their companies to pay for the monthly payments for these benefits.) Even though they have medical coverage, this is usually only applicable in the country they are working in, and their legal dependents are not included in the coverage.

OFWs find the mandatory enrolment in the Philippine government run Philippine Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to be stifling on their final take home pay. Repressive, especially for the majority of OFWs who are household service workers or laborers in their country of work and receive pay which are usually only enough to support their families’ basic needs back in the Philippines.

The proposal of a senator to establish a hospital dedicated to OFWs and their dependents could really help our countrymen who opt to leave for other countries to work. Of the 2.4 million OFWs working in all types of jobs contribute a hefty 180 billion pesos annually in remittances and this is reason enough to give our OFWs a little extra benefit in exchange for the sacrifices they endure.

According to the proposal of Senator Joel Villanueva, the OFW hospital will not only cater to the needs of individual OFWs as they return to the country, but also for their dependents who are usually left behind to fend for themselves – health-wise that is. Taken with the PhilHealth coverage of the OFWs, the hospital could immensely lessen the burden of providing medical assistance to their kin in the Philippines.

Since the proposed OFW Hospital is planned to be set-up in the National Capital Region, the senator also proposed that all government hospital should dedicate OFW wards to cater to those who are far from the capital. This would further extend the reach of the intention of increasing healthcare benefits for OFWs and their dependents and thus truly living up to its intention of honoring their sacrifices.

As honorable as the proposal seems at first glance, we can only hope that this is not just another political maneuver to gain the sympathy – and vote support – of OFWs. Politics, in our country, could destroy whatever good intentions our leaders have for ordinary Filipinos. We have seen this time and again, and we wish that its tentacles would not grab this very decent proposal.