League for Legacy’s volleyball tournament dedicated to cancer patients, whooping Php 100k donated

Abu Dhabi – A whooping Php100k is on top of spikers’ minds and hearts as they joined the race and advocacy of the League for Legacy Volleyball tournament which mission is to give financial support to children with cancer at the House of Hope Foundation in Davao City, Philippines.

The one-day volleyball league themed ‘’Spike, Serve and Love’’ was a successful endeavor held recently at the Yas Academy in Abu Dhabi where 12 teams were split into two brackets. Towards the finale, the Abu Dhabi Volleyball Club (Bracket A) competed with the Filipino Expatriates Volleyball Association or Team FEV DaDHa (Bracket B). The latter team took the game in the crossover match with score the 18-25.

In the other match, team FEVA Allen Dale out striked its opponent FEBA Arvi and registered a score of 16-25.

The final match gave team FEVA Allen Dale the victory while team FEVDaDha garnered the runner-up honors of the tournament. John Carlo Lozada was awarded the Season’s Most Valuable player.

The day’s sports project of the League for Legacy was in partnership with the United Filipino Overseas Sports Association (UFOSA) with the mission to help at least 40 children with cancer in Davao with Php 100,000 and boxes of goods which was turned over after the volleyball competition.

“In behalf of House of Hope Foundation, I would like to thank the organizer, League for Legacy, and its founder Dan Lester for organizing the tournament for the benefit of our kids with cancer here at House of Hope and all those who supported the legacy,” House of Hope Foundation Program Director Dr. Mae Concepcion Dolendo said in an email.

“Our shelter has created a significant impact in the survival of our kids because it allows them to continue with their treatment at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao and has significantly decreased abandonment whilst providing a home for children’s ongoing treatment for pediatric cancer,” she added.

The league started over a year ago in the hope to bring light into the lives of the children with cancer envisioned by its founder and coordinator Dan Lester Dabon. Having been involved in the volleyball association in the UAE, Dabon thought it would be great to use his passion for sports as an avenue to raise funds to give back to the community with the support given by Filipinos and other nationalities.

“The league is not just about us, it’s not who will champion the tournament. It is about championing the hearts of the UAE Volleyball community on the importance of the spirit of giving back,” stressed Dabon.