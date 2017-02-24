Lawmakers seek probe of bus accident

MANILA – Lawmakers are mulling the possibility of conducting a probe into a bus mishap in Tanay, Rizal which killed 15 so far most of whom are students of a school on a camping trip.

House of Representatives lawmakers also called on the Department of Education and the Commission On Higher Education to suspend other school field trips until measures are set in place to further protect the lives and properties of students, a www.inquirer.net report said February 21.

Commissioner Prospero de Vera also announced a moratorium on field trips on all private and public colleges and universities pending the results of the investigation into the accident, the report added.

The driver who was killed in the accident rammed the bus, owned by Panda Coach Tours, into an electric post after the brakes failed as it was travelling downhill on an accident-prone dead curve.

By: Sam Bautista