Last minute wins end Pinay Ballers Season 1

DUBAI – They were battles worthy of any professional ball championship battle.

The championship games originally scheduled April 14 (which was held a week earlier on April 8) between AUH Classic and Sappho Fire Archers for third, and J’GAB and The Captains in the initial offering of the Pinay Ballers League were classic matchups between four hungry teams at the Al Safa Sports Hall.

In the battle for third, AUH Classic and Sappho Fire Archers ended regular play tied at 35 each calling for an epic overtime play. To make things more exciting, both teams found themselves in penalty situation.

Both teams were deadlock at 36 all, a few minutes into overtime courtesy of fouls made on both sides. But then, JZ Battung scored on a jumper giving AUH a two point advantage just over the last two minute mark.

With only a minute and 10 left on the clock, Lors Davis hit a massive three pointer to put Sappho into the driver’s seat, 39-38. Ysa Andal made her two free throws to give Sappho a 41-38 lead as the timer wound down.

Never-say-die Anna Murillo of AUH responded by completing her own free throws on the other end to bring them a point shy of Sappho, 41-40. With only 8 seconds left in overtime, Pearl Desingano attacked the rim to score another two for Sappho, 43-40.

But at the 7.1 second mark, AUH’s Karen Ylagan made a basket and got a foul to boot to possibly tie the ballgame anew. She missed and in the ensuing rebound play, AUH won the chance for another two points and the game, but time ran out for the hard fighting AUH Classic team. The score was 43-42.

Sappho Fire Archers’ Desingano was hailed best player of the game.

In the championship match between The Captain and J’GAB even more electrifying. The Captains was eager to redeem themselves against their loss to J’GAB in the semi-final round as they led most of the game.

Until J’GAB’s Jemarie Sun unleashed back-to-back three-point bombs, one of which was a buzzer beater of the third canto giving J’GAB the lead entering the fourth and final quarter of the ballgame.

But it was still a neck-and-neck battle between these two team until the 11 second mark with the score standing at 37-38 for J’GAB. An unforced error on the part of The Captains gave J’GAB the chance to seal the first championship victory.

With 8.7 seconds on the clock, The Captains employed a trap defense on Bheng Ortencio as the ball was inbounded, with three Captains players ganging up on the suddenly confused Ortencio which forced the ball out of bounds.

With the momentum on the side of The Captains once again and only 5.7 seconds left, Jhoan Tadeo asked for the ball from point guard Potsch Sarip. Without hesitation, she took a leap shot the ball and the entire hall waited in silence as the ball bounced once, twice and a third time on the rim before settling inside the net for the victory for The Captains, 39-38.

For the winning basket, Tadeo earned the most valuable player of the game award.

Over a hundred Pinay Ballers League fans, together with the family and friends of all four teams came out to witness the breath-taking games played that day.

The awarding ceremony took place right after. It was made possible by Instant Cash Global Money Transfer, one of the fastest growing money transfer companies in the world. Their representatives, Rogel de Luna and Hasib Ali, awarded the winners with trophies, medals and goodie bags.

Sappho Fire Archers took home the Third Place title while J’GAB and The Captains bagged the Second Place and Championship titles respectively. UNO Premier Secretariat, Shai Aranas, on the other hand awarded the Mythical Five namely, Gladz Aboyme of AUH Classic, Dhan Larong of Sappho Fire Archers, Mhean Vasquez of J’GAB, Eli Minase of The Captains and Jhoan Tadeo of The Captains.

The Season MVP plum went to no other than Jhan Tadeo who took home additional gifts from the event’s sponsors, OBBO Expression Socks and Beauche Products.

Videos and photos of the event are available in social media with the hashtag #PinayBallersDubai #PBDSeason1Finals. Everyone is encouraged to visit and like www.facebook.com/ PinayBallersDXB