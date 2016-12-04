The Last Boy Scout

RONALD “Bato” dela Rosa just could not help himself cry after key witness Kevin Espinosa divulged how deeply entrenched the drug payoffs are in his organization.

It was a scene to behold the toughest man in the police organization break down in tears as he narrated how much he loves his organization despite the accusations hurled against it by Espinosa during last week’s Senate hearing on illegal drugs. Tough though he may project himself before a nation-wide audience, Bato has proven himself a softie when it comes to the police outfit where he rose from the ranks to become the chief cop of the Philippines.

Actually, any man who values his organization would also probably break down after Espinosa revealed just how deep and wide graft and corruption has eaten at the core of the PNP – especially among its ranking officials. Kevin disclosed that as far as Region 8 is concerned, regional officials of the CIDG (Criminal Intelligence and Detection Group) as well as provincial top cops are in the take in the illegal drug trade happening.

If this can happen in a mere regional office of the police organization, how much more could the drug trade have infected the national leadership of the PNP?

Never mind that Kevin has recanted on some names in his much publicized prepared affidavit for the senators early this week. Never mind as well that this retraction could likewise affect the rest of his sworn affidavit – especially when it comes to the “darling” of the illegal drug trade witch hunt, Senator Leila de Lima.

Most Filipinos have a love-hate relationship with their men in blue. At times when they are needed the most they are the adorable members of the community. But at the same time, they are hated as the plague because of insinuations of graft within their ranks. Yes, this dual feelings for our policemen can be found in each and every Filipinos’ mind especially when they become the object of police attention or when the rich get better treatment from the cops.

Despite these mixed emotions, Bato dela Rosa has maintained his faith in the PNP. His belief is that only a handful of his men and officers are not living up to their sworn duty to serve and protect Filipinos regardless of economic status, age, sex, upbringing or politics. And for the most part, Bato’s faith is accurate. Only a handful can really be called rotten eggs in the police organization. The vast majority of them are true to their oath and conviction against illegal doings in their communities and country.

But it is justly true that the few rotten eggs can give a sulfuric smell to the entire organization. In the revelations made by Espinosa (if indeed his affidavit can still be called reliable), there is reason to bunch the entire police organization as rotten as can be. If the top brass can be so calloused as to deny their sworn duty and side with the wrongdoers, how can we trust those below their pay scale? As such, despite only a handful are on the take, the entire organization is affected by their actions.

Bato dela Rosa may have cried like a baby after Kevin Espinosa’s expose, however, he must assume his tough man persona once again in order to prove to the Filipino nation that the information provided will not go unused. And already he has reassumed this character when he ordered those named in Kevin’s disclosure to be, at the least, investigated and at most ordered back to camp.

The last Boy Scout in the PNP organization has a huge task ahead of him, not only in bringing to the halls of justice those officers truly involved in the drug menace, but more importantly reacquire the trust of the average Filipino to the PNP organization. It is a tough job, but if he really loves the PNP enough to shed tears on national television, then he is more than up to the task.