Land Bank head discusses OFW Bank services

DUBAI – Land Bank of the Philippines’ president and CEO, Alex V. Buenaventura, met with Filipino leaders from the Filipino community to discuss the Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Center, including the OFW Bank, services on Thursday, March 23.
Held at the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, he shared that Land Bank plans to open their OFW Center in the Emirates soon.
Under the directives of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Buenaventura also discussed launching the OFW Bank. He shared that this is part of the OFW Reintegration Program, a joint project with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).
Some of the services OFWs could benefit from the OFW Bank are the ability to send money seamlessly to their beneficiary through their accounts, and to directly pay bills such as electric and water bills.
The CEO said he understands that majority of the OFWs are forced to send money home unexpectedly because of emergencies such as overdue bills or loans. Buenaventura said, he and his team would try to make sure that they would be offering services that would lessen the financial burdens of any overseas Filipino.
He added that house to personal loans would also be offered to OFWs considering that many of the Filipinos abroad have jobs which can cover the credit they would avail of.
In order to apply, OFWs would need to be screened to check their financial status before any loan would be approved, he explained.
Buenaventura mentioned that he came across a lot of Filipinos who returned to the Philippines empty handed and said that it was important to offer a retirement plan within their capability.
“You tell us how much you want at the end and we will tell you how much you would have to save every month,” he said.
Upon hearing of the services, numerous Filipinos within the community suggested ideas for other services which the bank could do to further assist OFWs.
Medical insurance was heavily discussed considering that many Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not insured and face financial problems when they fall ill. Aside from the insurance, investment opportunities were also discussed.
Buenaventura said during the town hall meeting that he looked forward to opening an OFW Bank in the country to further serve Filipinos who are living in the Emirates.
