Lamesa’s buffet starts at AED 54

DUBAI – Looking for a buffet restaurant in Dubai that offers great food at a fraction of price is easy, but looking for a great place to dine with great food to munch is hard for me.

Until I came to Lamesa Restaurant, a five-star banquet at Asiana Hotel, which offered both service and food that went beyond my expectations.

Recently, I intentionally starved myself the whole day because I know my tummy will have a great time at Lamesa that night. I was with the Kabayan Weekly team and the dining experience was (very) incomparable.

Let’s start with the ambiance. It’s cozy while still achieving a contemporary and sophisticated look. It could have even been more romantic should lit candles and roses have been made part of the decor. Nevertheless, the inside was very inviting and delightful.

I had to stop from staring at the interior of the restaurant because I can’t resist anymore. An array of Asian food is waiting for me.

There are four stations inside the restaurant: Salad, Main Course, Pork, and Dessert sections.

And since I don’t get to eat pork every day, I first went to the pork section and tried seven ways of cooking it. I tried the lechon kawali, crispy pata, sizzling sisig, igado. But the best dish for me was sinabawang baboy and their newly added dinuguan or pork blood stew. Their dinuguan actually reminds me of my friend because her recipe tastes the same as Lamesa’s. I ate these viands together with their fried rice. I prepared a glass of water just in case the food would choke me.

The meat is imported to the UAE from Brazil and Kenya, but the way it cooked was very Filipino-ish.

To my eagerness to eat, I wasn’t able to try every dish. According to the server, their buffet offers more than 70 dishes from Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Filipino cuisines.

For customers who like to eat vegetables, Filipino traditional dishes such as pinakbet, sweet and sour fish (with sliced carrots, beans and bell pepper), among others are at the main course section.

One thing that I’d like to commend is the way the food were cooked. Lamesa has different chefs for every station. The dishes prepared are Filipino staples and favorites. It took me back home, especially the sinabawang baboy because, it reminded me of my late aunt’s cooking the dish.

The way the buffet was setup is akin to when there is a barangay (village) fiesta in the Philippines.

“I believe we are the most famous Filipino restaurant here in Dubai. The chefs here are mostly Filipinos and they cook very famous and traditional Filipino home-style dishes,” Wu Ping, F&B outlet manager at Lamesa, said.

Wu, working in the restaurant since its inception in 2011, said that most of their Filipino customers dine because of the pork which is not widely offered in other restaurants.

She said that there are three reasons why Filipinos keep coming back in Lamesa: food, location, and service.

Situated at the fifth floor of Asiana Hotel in Deira, Dubai, the restaurant also hails guests from other Emirates and the place gets a lot of positive feedback.

As a matter of fact, they also get customers from other GCC countries.

Lamesa can sit 240 people. It has also a big function hall that caters all occasions.

The lunch buffet starts at AED 54, but if you want a buffet with soft beverage, the price will be AED 75.

The dinner buffet is priced at AED 98, but with soft beverage, it will be AED 119.

Brunch buffet (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays only), meanwhile, is priced at AED 98 per person.

The lunch buffet starts at 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday until Thursday. Dinner buffet is from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day.